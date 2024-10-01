Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings Joins Shedhub To Expand Shed Availability In WV And OH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings logo

FAIRMONT, WV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings , a builder of Amish-crafted sheds, has partnered with ShedHub , an marketplace for sheds and portable buildings. This collaboration expands the availability of Sturdi-Bilt's products, allowing customers in West Virginia, Ohio, and nearby regions to browse and compare Sturdi-Bilt structures through ShedHub's platform.

Sturdi-Bilt has a wide variety of outdoor storage structures, including High Barns, Mini Barns, Garages, Unfinished and Finished Cabins, and custom-designed structures. These buildings are constructed using premium materials, such as 40-year metal roofing, 50-year engineered wood siding, and Advantec flooring, ensuring durability and minimal maintenance. Additionally, customers can choose from a range of color options and add features like ridge vents, shutters, ramps, flower boxes, and more to customize the building according to their needs. They also offer expert delivery services using specialized placement equipment to ensure safe and accurate installation.

The company, which has been serving West Virginia and Ohio for over two decades, combines traditional Amish craftsmanship with modern building techniques. They guarantee that each building is designed for long lasting durability and maintain the quality associated with Amish construction.

Sturdi-Bilt's product lineup is now available for viewing, inquiries, and purchasing on ShedHub. This collaboration offers customers a more convenient way to explore their options and compare prices and design.

In 2015, Alan Fluharty, then a small furniture business owner, met the original owner of Sturdi-Bilt, Milo Byer. The Amish craftsmanship that was delivered to him then, defines the company today. After purchasing Sturdi-Bilt in 2020, Alan has worked alongside the experienced Amish craftsmen, the salespeople in each location, and the Shed Shuttle delivery drivers, to maintain the company's commitment to quality. Sturdi-Bilt has locations in West Virginia including Fairmont, Bridgeport, Westover, Eleanor, Ellenboro, Shinnston, and Mt. Hope. They also have two locations in Ohio, which are in Gallipolis and Centerville.

For more information on Sturdi-Bilt's product offerings, visit Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings' inventory on ShedHub:

About Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings

Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings is a manufacturer of Amish-built storage buildings such as sheds, barns, garages, cabins, and custom structures. They have multiple locations across West Virginia and Ohio.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online platform connecting customers with shed manufacturers and dealers. They provide a marketplace where customers can view, compare and purchase a wide range of sheds and portable buildings.

Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings

Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings

+1 (304) 299-3068

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.