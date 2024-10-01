The JVP And Anura's Role In The De-Merger Of The North-East: A Move Tamils Will Never Forget

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The JVP and Anura spearheaded efforts to dismantle the North-East merger, undermining Tamil aspirations for and reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

- Editor, Tamil Diaspora NewsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The merger of the North and East provinces, established under the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord, was a critical step toward addressing the historical grievances of the Tamil people, who had been marginalized and oppressed by successive Sri Lankan governments nearly twenty years, this merger symbolized a hopeful opportunity for healing and fair power-sharing in a nation affected by Sinhalese violence.However, the ruling by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has nullified this merger, playing directly into the hands of extremist Sinhala nationalist forces, particularly the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). The JVP, initially founded as a Marxist-Leninist party in the 1960s, had a history of insurgency and uprisings in 1971 and the late 1980s. By the early 2000s, the JVP had transformed into a political force deeply aligned with Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism, vehemently opposing Tamil autonomy or any form of power-sharing with the Tamil people.In its quest to de-merge the North and East, the JVP, along with influential figures like Anura Dissanayake, worked persistently to dismantle the legal and political frameworks that had allowed the Tamil people even a semblance of self-governance. Their aggressive push against the Indo-Lanka Accord's provisions culminated in the Supreme Court ruling, which they view as a victory for their communal agenda.This court ruling, however, is not merely a legal technicality. It represents a broader political strategy aimed at dividing the Tamil people, further undermining their legitimate aspirations for self-determination and sovereignty. The de-merger strips the Tamil people of what little hope remained for political autonomy, while bolstering those who seek to maintain an oppressive, centralized control over the island's Tamil-majority regions.We strongly condemn the JVP's role in orchestrating this de-merger and urge the international community to recognize the injustice of this decision. The Tamil people's right to self-determination cannot be erased by the machinations of nationalist groups or court rulings designed to suppress their sovereignty.Useful Link:The Issue of Northeast De-Merger (IPCS): This article discusses the Supreme Court ruling in 2006, which invalidated the 1987 merger of the North and East provinces. It also elaborates on the wider implications for Tamil self-determination and the ethnic conflict. The JVP's petition was a key factor in this de-merger.Read more here:Sri Lanka Scene: JVP's Assault on Tamil Nationalism (Sangam): This piece examines the JVP's campaign to split the Eastern Province from the North, which was seen as a direct challenge to Tamil claims for a homeland and national identity. It highlights how the JVP worked to undermine Tamil demands, both politically and militarily.Read more here:Sri Lanka's Marxist JVP in the Presidential Election (Eurasia Review): This article provides an overview of the JVP's historical opposition to Tamil autonomy, including their involvement in the de-merger of the North and East provinces. It also discusses the long-term political and ethnic consequences of the party's nationalist stance.Read more here:

Editor

Tamil Diaspor News

+1 516-308-2645

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.