Philips Sonicare Partners With Comedian Kate Mckinnon In New Marketing Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Series of ads encourage people to make the Sonicare Switch and upgrade from a manual toothbrush to a power toothbrush from Philips Sonicare

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Philips

(NYSE:

PHG , AEX: PHIA), a global leader in technology, today announced a partnership with and comedian Kate McKinnon on behalf of Philips Sonicare , the number one professional recommended sonic toothbrush worldwide. McKinnon, hailed for her comedic performances and character work, stars in a series of ads as Susan Toothbrush, a sophisticated oral healthcare enthusiast whose mission is to help people upgrade their antiquated toothbrushing habits by making the Sonicare Switch.

Actor and comedian Kate McKinnon partners with Philips Sonicare as Susan Toothbrush in a new campaign, encouraging people to make the Sonicare Switch and upgrade from a manual toothbrush to a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare partners with actor and comedian Kate McKinnon to encourage people to make the Sonicare Switch in new campaign.

Kate McKinnon poses as Susan Toothbrush with one of her favorite tools to enhance oral healthcare routines, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300.

Susan Toothbrush, played by Kate McKinnon, shows off her secret supply of Philips Sonicare power toothbrushes, designed to elevate routines.

In the ad, Susan Toothbrush provides an extra confidence boost before a job interview by replacing an ancient bristle stick with Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100.

Philips Sonicare is encouraging viewers to switch from their manual toothbrush and elevate their routine with a power toothbrush, like Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, which removes up to 20X more plaque along the gumline

[1] and

delivers more brush strokes in two minutes than an entire month of manual brushing. This helps achieve an efficient, exceptional clean and confidence going into the big moments in daily life.

McKinnon stars in a series of advertisements that make audiences confront their lackluster toothbrushing habits. Susan Toothbrush pops in on unassuming brushers ahead of a big move, hosting a party with friends or unwinding for the night. The debut ad features an interview hopeful getting ready for their big meeting, when McKinnon drops in unexpectedly questioning why they're still using an "ancient bristle stick." More information can be found here .

"I'm thrilled to be working with Philips Sonicare to motivate people to make the Sonicare Switch," said McKinnon. "How you feel about yourself is what's most important and encouraging people to make the switch like I did to a Philips Sonicare was a no brainer. Plus, I never pass up an opportunity to pop into people's bathrooms when they least expect it."

The Sonicare Switch campaign embodies the Philips mission to inspire confidence through meaningful innovation. Upgrading to a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush doesn't just benefit your smile, but has a real, clinically-proven impact on your oral health.

"Whether heading into a big interview, or taking a big step in your relationship, at Philips Sonicare we want you to feel equally confident in yourself and your oral healthcare products," said

Matina Vidalis, Senior Marketing Director, Consumer & Professional Oral Healthcare, Philips North America. "Working with Kate has been the perfect pairing. Her enthusiastic energy and unmatched comedic talent are helping empower people to reconsider their current brushing habits and upgrade to a more effective oral healthcare regimen."

Philips Sonicare Product Suite

Philips Sonicare has a variety of power toothbrush solutions that will fit individual needs, while helping all users achieve a happy, healthy smile. Throughout the four advertisements, McKinnon will highlight Philips Sonicare power toothbrush portfolio including Philips Sonicare 6100, Philips Sonicare 4100 and Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300.

Follow along at Philips and on social media at @PhilipsSonicare .

[1] Versus a manual toothbrush

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG , AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 68,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .

SOURCE Philips Sonicare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED