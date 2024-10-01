World Services Group Elects 2024-2025 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce the election of the 2024 - 2025 Board of Directors. The 2024 - 2025 WSG Board of Directors will be led by Officers:

Houston, TX, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce the election of the 2024 - 2025 Board of Directors. The 2024 - 2025 WSG Board of Directors will be led by Officers:

Chair, André Vautour from Lavery (Montreal, Quebec, Canada); Chair Elect, Rafael Calvo Salinero from Garrigues (Madrid, Spain); Secretary, David Gutiérrez from BLP (San Jose, Costa Rica); Treasurer, Machiuanna Chu from Deacons (Hong Kong, SAR, China) and Chair Emeritus, Anastasia M. Campbell from Graham Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas).

Mr. Vautour said,“As I step into the role of Chair, I am grateful for the work of our outgoing Chair, Anastasia M. Campbell, who has skillfully continued the legacy of leadership built over the creation of WSG more than 20 years ago. WSG stands as a testament to the necessity of collaboration among elite business legal firms and certain other professional firms, and it is the unwavering commitment to quality and service from our members that truly defines our excellence. I am eager to work alongside our new Board of Directors as we explore innovative pathways to deepen our connections and enhance the value we provide to our clients. Together, we will not only uphold our high standards but also propel our network to new heights of success.”

With members in attendance from 80 jurisdictions globally, the recent WSG Annual Meeting 2024 held in Costa Rica served as the platform from which Anastasia M. Campbell transitioned her Chairship to incoming Chair André Vautour. She extended her heartfelt gratitude and acknowledgement of dedicated participation to our outgoing Directors:

Paul Carlyle from Shepherd and Wedderburn (Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom); Jesus Colunga from Basham (Mexico City, Mexico) and Herman Raspé from Patterson Belknap (New York City, New York, United States). WSG extends a very special thank you to outgoing Directors for their exemplary years of service and support in the continuing growth and development of WSG.

The WSG Annual Meeting 2024 also marked the election of four new Directors to the WSG Board: Charbel Abi-Antoun from Beirut Law Firm (Lebanon); Leonardo Loo from Quarles (Arizona, United States); Carolina Serra from Beccar Varela (Argentina) and Mathias Schroeder from Heuking (Germany).

About World Services Group (WSG)

World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. WSG provides cross industry access to a select few investment banking and accounting firms creating more expansive opportunities to service clients. The network is comprised of over 120 firms worldwide. Members act in over 150 jurisdictions with over 23,000 professionals globally. .

CONTACT: Name: Carly Norausky Email: ... Job Title: Vice President of Marketing