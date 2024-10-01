Ukraine To Produce 1.5M Drones By Year-End PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By the end of 2024, Ukraine plans to manufacture 1.5 million war drones, while has also launched an experimental project on certifying UAV operator schools.

That's according to Prime Denys Shmyhal, who spoke at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Another area of ​​support for our military is increasing the number of weapons and equipment that Ukraine's defenders have in service. Every day we work with partners to increase the of weapons and work on developing our own military equipment. In 2023, arms production increased threefold: every second piece of munitions in the combat zone is Ukrainian. We will have produced 1.5 million drones by the end of the year. We are not only producing drones, but also training operators," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that from today, the government is launching an experimental project on the certification of UAV operator schools.

"We are setting up clear requirements for these schools and unifying the educational process," he explained.

In order to obtain a license, the school must conduct training on operating or manufacturing drones, have at least three drones for pilot training and certification, and have programs for training operators. The institution shall also employ 3+ certified instructors to conduct training.

The head of the government recalled that security and defense was a priority in the 2024 state budget. According to Shmyhal, in eight months, more than 57% of general fund expenditures covered defense needs.

Shmyhal noted that next year the government has earmarked UAH 2.2 trillion for defense, which is 26% of GDP.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a government meeting held in Mykolaiv region, ordered the financing of the production of weapons and military equipment to be included in the protected budget items, in particular those laid down in the "Weapons of Victory" program.

