Carbonhand Now Available On The VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS)

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs officially approved the award to our partner, Affirmative Solutions, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), effective October 1, 2024. This milestone allows VA hospitals and other federal government agencies to procure the

Carbonhand device through the FSS, ensuring that those in need can receive the support and assistance they deserve.

"Many VA facilities have already recognized the benefits of Carbonhand and have prescribed it to veterans, with several prescribing it to even more veterans thereafter. We view this as a testament to the positive impact we are making, helping veterans regain their independence and enjoy an improved quality of life," said Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo.

About Carbonhand

Carbonhand is a cutting-edge grip-strengthening glove specifically designed to restore hand function for those with weakened grip strength. Featuring advanced pressure sensors, the glove detects when additional support is required and automatically applies the necessary force to ensure a firm and secure grip on various objects. This assistive device is ideal for individuals affected by a range of conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, myositis, osteoarthritis, and orthopedic injuries. By providing essential grip support, Carbonhand empowers users to regain confidence and independence in their daily activities.

Understanding the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS)

The Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) streamlines the healthcare acquisition process for the VA and other government agencies, allowing them to source a wide range of medical equipment and supplies from commercial suppliers. Products awarded to the FSS, such as Carbonhand, are deemed to provide the best value to the government, considering factors such as pricing and terms. For VA agencies, the FSS serves as a mandatory procurement source in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR 8.002).

Bioservo Contact Information:

Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo AB

Phone: +46 70 555 69 97

Email: [email protected]

Loren Wass, US Commercial Development, Bioservo AB

Phone: +1 978-502-6330

Email: [email protected]

About

Bioservo AB

Bioservo AB is a global leader in wearable muscle-strengthening systems, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals who need extra strength and endurance. Our innovative products, including the Carbonhand, are designed to empower users to regain independence and manage their daily lives with confidence. Headquartered in Kista, Sweden, Bioservo AB holds a unique position in the development of soft active exoskeletons for the hand. For more information, please visit

About Affirmative Solutions, LLC

Affirmative Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Apiary Medical, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing high-quality medical solutions to federal agencies. Through its commitment to excellence, Affirmative Solutions continues to support the healthcare needs of veterans and government organizations.



