Global Aesthetic Threads Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A synthetic fiber frequently used in medical specialties like general surgery and cardiology is referred to as "Aesthetic Thread." Aesthetic thread helps to stimulate the creation of new collagen in addition to lifting sagging skin. Aesthetic threads are one of the most well-liked and effective non-surgical methods for lifting and tightening sagging, loose skin tissues, and eradicating small pockets of from the lower face and body. In contrast to other facelift procedures, thread lifts typically last one to three years.

Market Dynamics

Growing Preference for Small Invasive Surgical Procedures Drives the Global Market

The advantages of the thread-lift procedure have helped it gain popularity in addition to lifting the brow, midface, jowls, and neck. In some countries, these quick procedures are referred to as "lunchtime facelifts" because they can be finished during a busy worker's lunch break. Due to their rapid success rates, which attract a sizable global consumer base and propel the market, these components make such procedures extremely valuable. Due to the lack of deep tissue manipulation and incisions, the thread lift procedure is quicker than a conventional surgical facelift. There is little downtime after a thread lift procedure. Due to how quick thread lift procedures are, the global market for aesthetic threads is growing.

Growing Patient Population Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Using the body and facial skin-lifting threads is one of the newest trends in cosmetic surgery. Tiny cones grab the tissue on the threads. For the body to continue getting better over time, they also encourage collagen production. Women are being subjected to more minimally invasive aesthetic procedures lately. Over the past few years, their popularity has increased, hastening the growth of fashionable fabrics. Patients undergoing anti-aging, facelifting, and face-rejuvenation procedures are becoming more common. The steadily expanding patient base has contributed to the demand for goods made with aesthetic threads.

Additionally, there are no restrictions on administering cosmetic threads, primarily in Europe and Asia, so nurses and general practitioners can perform these procedures. Even though these procedures are more widely accessible to patients, the practitioners performing them might not have the necessary clinical background. To support the use of their cosmetic thread products, manufacturers, therefore, offer extensive training programs. For instance, Empire Medica Training Inc. offers Aesthetic PDO Thread Lift Certification Training for Barbed Sutures Application for the Face and Body. Also in London, Derma Medical introduced the 2018 PDO Thread Lift Training Course, which focuses on cutting-edge techniques to rejuvenate the aging face. This has dramatically increased the possibility of market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. As US trends shift toward more natural-looking aesthetic results, patients seek more minor and subtle procedures. This may be due to the market for professional cosmetics and salon services. Several factors, such as the development of product technology, the growing popularity of aesthetic procedures, the rising uptake of minimally invasive treatments, and the rise in the number of older adults in the country, have a positive impact on the market. Market players are focusing on launching new products to grow their market share in the regional market. As a result, it is anticipated that all the factors above will contribute to the market growth of the nation during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period. The French market is increasing due to the rising demand for cosmetic and minimally invasive surgeries. Due to favorable demographics, a minimally invasive, financially feasible alternative to a surgical facelift is becoming more and more popular. In France, widespread high aesthetic consciousness has fueled the growth of the next-generation cosmetic thread market. Cosmetic threads can treat natural ptosis (sagging skin) on the neck, face, and other body parts. The need that these procedures fill could not be met by any of the other aesthetic treatments currently available on the market, including botulinum toxin-A (BTX), dermal fillers, or other aesthetic energy-based treatments. The development of long-lasting results threads that help people switch from conventional facelifts to thread lifting is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aesthetic thread market in France.

Key Highlights



The global aesthetic threads market was valued at USD 132.4 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 261.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, the global aesthetic threads market is bifurcated into suspension and rejuvenating threads. The suspension thread segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global aesthetic threads market is bifurcated into facelifts, skin rejuvenation, and ptosis. The facelift segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global aesthetic threads market's major key players are Aesthetic Experts Lab, Aptos International Ltd, Croma Pharma GmbH, HEALUX Corporation, A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Metro Korea Co. Ltd, N-Finders Co. Ltd, Medical Aesthetic Group, Sinclair Pharma, and Spring Thread.

Market News



In June 2022,

Sinclair introduced the Préime DermaFacial at IMCAS 2022.



Global Aesthetic Threads Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Suspension Thread

Rejuvenating Thread



By Applications



Face Lift

Skin Rejuvenation

Ptosis



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America







