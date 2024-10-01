Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's 15th relief planeload departs to Sudan, carrying on board 10 tons of supplies, organized by Al-Salam society for humanitarian and charity work, to shelter displaced people affected by rains, floods and ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

CAIRO -- Iraq calls for an emergency meeting for the Arab League on the level of permanent representatives to discuss the alarming situation in Lebanon due to the Israeli brutal aggression.

RAMALLAH -- Palestinian sources say that two young Palestinians were killed and four others were due to Israeli forces assault on the City of Nablus, West Bank.

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, jointly launch a USD 426 million urgent humanitarian appeal on Tuesday, to address the escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) reports that Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours killed 95 people and injured 172 others across Lebanon.

TEHRAN -- Fifteen individuals were killed in seasonable floods that occurred in the province of Kerman, eastern Iran, say authorities. (end)