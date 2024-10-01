Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
10/1/2024 9:08:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's 15th relief planeload departs to Sudan, carrying on board 10 tons of supplies, organized by Al-Salam society for humanitarian and charity work, to shelter displaced people affected by rains, floods and ongoing conflicts in Sudan.
CAIRO -- Iraq calls for an emergency meeting for the Arab League on the level of permanent representatives to discuss the alarming situation in Lebanon due to the Israeli brutal aggression.
RAMALLAH -- Palestinian sources say that two young Palestinians were killed and four others were injured due to Israeli Occupation forces assault on the City of Nablus, West Bank.
BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, jointly launch a USD 426 million urgent humanitarian appeal on Tuesday, to address the escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.
BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) reports that Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours killed 95 people and injured 172 others across Lebanon.
TEHRAN -- Fifteen individuals were killed in seasonable floods that occurred in the province of Kerman, eastern Iran, say authorities. (end)
MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108734639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.