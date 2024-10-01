Dunn-Edwards Announces Caramelized As 2025 Color Of The Year Alongside Color + Design Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The earthy terracotta brown represents a fresh take on nostalgia, translating seamlessly into ten expert-selected palettes that showcase how old can be made new.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dunn-Edwards Corporation announced its 2025 Color of the Year, Caramelized (DET687), a warm terracotta brown with soft, earthy tones reminiscent of sunbaked clay. The ultimate new neutral, this sophisticated hue creates space for the duality of our future – one where intentional moments of connection are equally as important as modern innovation and creative thinking.

Dunn-Edwards Announces“Caramelized” As 2025 Color Of The Year, Alongside Color + Design Trend Predictions

Continue Reading

The Dunn-Edwards team of color experts researched emerging influences across culture, fashion, technology, lifestyle, and more to land on the coming year's defining hue. In 2025, earthy, timeless colors are more prevalent than ever – and Caramelized is set to redefine modernity in residential and commercial design. Effortlessly versatile, this hue allows us to mix and match influences from our favorite design moments to redefine our present with pieces from the past and the future we want to create.

"In the current fast-paced, high-tech age, we find ourselves drawn to more saturated and timeless colors to create personal spaces that feel welcoming, stylish, and grounded," said Lauren Hoferkamp, Lead Color Expert at Dunn-Edwards. "When considering the draw to a mindset of 'old is new,' Caramelized emerged from our 2025 Color and Design Trends as a clear representation of this new year – the effortlessly versatile hue pairs well with various styles, from vintage-inspired interiors to contemporary spaces."

Inspired by the vibrant energy of Milan Design Week, our color experts dove deep into the emotional connections with color and how these preferences reflect our evolving world. With this nostalgia, the team explored colors that unite the past, present, and future to identify the 2025 Color and Design Trends.

Drawing from timeless hues that spark joy and a sense of familiarity, the Dunn-Edwards team of color experts identified ten curated palettes with 32 trending colors that represent the year ahead. Created with exterior and interior design and architectural styles in mind, it's easier for those looking to transform a home quickly through color than ever with a curated palette for every architectural and design style.

Among 2025 Color + Design Trends research, eight key colors captured the essence of these nostalgic yet forward-looking palettes that will define the year:



After the Storm (DE5769) : A deep, stormy teal that evokes the calming yet powerful nature of the sea, offering a rich and sophisticated foundation to any combination of hues.

Sandy Beach (DE5260) : A soft, warm blush that evokes the serenity of sun-kissed shores, adding a gentle and inviting backdrop to any room.

Icy Lavender (DE5924) : A cool, pale lavender with a subtle sheen, bringing a sense of calm and sophistication, perfect for adding a fresh, ethereal touch.

Life Aquatic (DET607) : A tranquil seafoam green that balances the earthy tones, offering a refreshing touch that emulates a connection to nature.

Jazz Age Blues (DET574) : A deep, rich blue that adds a touch of classic elegance and depth reminiscent of the refined charm of the Jazz Age.

Lazy Daisy (DET491) : A soft, buttery yellow that introduces warmth and a gentle glow to introduce a welcoming, traditional feel.

Caramelized (DET687) : This year's Color of the Year – and a warm, muted terra cotta hue that adds richness and depth, bringing a cozy and inviting atmosphere to any space. Folklore (DET413) : A deep, earthy red-brown, this grounding color adds depth and richness, making a bold yet refined statement.

To learn more about all ten palettes within the 2025 Color + Design Trends and Color of The Year, including design and application inspiration, an immersive video representation of Caramelized, a limited-edition Caramelized nail polish hue, and more, visit Dunn-Edwards online .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards – Apply a Higher Standard. Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial, and high-performance paints, coatings, and paint supplies. It operates over 170 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED ® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED