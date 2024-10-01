Lafayette Square Announces ING's Expanded Commitment To Revolving Credit Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launched in June 2024, the sustainability-linked revolving credit facility was designed to support working-class communities.

Lafayette Square USA, Inc. ("Lafayette Square"), a business development company, announced today that ING Capital LLC ("ING") has increased commitments to the hybrid credit facility that closed earlier this year. EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") and First Citizens ("First Citizens") will provide additional commitments which will increase the existing facility from $75 million to $150 million. Lafayette Square's revolving credit is expected to continue to grow through an uncommitted accordion feature through which existing and new lenders may, at their option, agree to provide additional financing up to $250 million. The annual interest rate applicable to borrowings under the facility is based on a range of alternative rates, including term SOFR plus a margin of 2.70%.

In addition, the annual interest rate will be adjustable based on an innovative sustainability linked loan ("SLL") pricing structure, with ING acting as the sole Sustainability Structuring Agent. The SLL's key performance indicators directly reference Lafayette Square's 2030 goals to 1) support 100,000 working-class jobs, 2) invest 50 percent of capital to support working-class communities, and 3) curate benefits for 50 percent of its portfolio companies through its Worker Solutions platform.

This revolver works in tandem with Lafayette Square's recently announced Specialized Small Business Investment Company ("SSBIC") license, granted by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and focused on providing financing to small business ventures owned and managed by historically underrepresented populations, specifically women, minorities, and veterans.

"We are uniquely positioned, with access to a sustainability-linked corporate revolver and two SBIC licenses providing 10-year SBA debentures, to benefit from low-cost, long-duration liabilities" said Damien Dwin, Founder and CEO of Lafayette Square's parent company. "ING's expanded commitment to this revolver, alongside new commitments from EverBank and First Citizens, indicates growing industry alignment with our mission to stimulate economic activity in working-class places while creating economic benefits for our shareholders."

"Lafayette Square broke new ground for the sector with the sustainability-linked financing back in June. It's great to see their ambition growing already, and we're pleased to be there to help them achieve their goal of empowering business in local communities," said Grace Fu, head of Fund Finance Americas at ING.

Along with financing, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to

Worker Solutions , a custom-built platform offering interest rate step-downs to portfolio companies adopting services and HR policies designed to measurably reduce turnover and increase adoption of healthcare and retirement benefits.



About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate

economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information, please visit .

