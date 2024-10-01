UN, Lebanese Gov't Launch Urgent Humanitarian Appeal For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, jointly launched a USD 426 million urgent humanitarian appeal on Tuesday, to address the escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Lebanon

In a statement, the Lebanese noted that the appeal was made in the presence of representatives from UN agencies, member states, and local and international partners.

According to the statement, over 1,000 people have lost their lives, more than 6,000 have been injured, and nearly one million people have been displaced since October 2023.

Prime Minister Mikati called for immediate action from the international community, calling for urgent increased support and humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian appeal aims to assist one million people affected by the Israeli occupation aggression by addressing critical needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, water, and municipal services.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza stressed that without sufficient financial resources, the Lebanese population would be facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Riza added that while resources were essential, they would not fully resolve the crisis if civilians continue to be targeted.

He called for swift and decisive action to ensure that those affected receive the necessary support in accordance with international humanitarian law regarding civilian protection and the facilitation of humanitarian aid.

Since October 8, Lebanon has been provided with USD 9 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and USD 24 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund in April and August 2024, respectively.

Riza also announced additional allocations of USD 10 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund and USD 10 million from CERF to meet basic life needs and support efforts to expand and sustain the humanitarian response.

However, he emphasized that these contributions were insufficient to cope with the catastrophic humanitarian crisis, noting the severe resource shortages, and called for additional contributions from the international community to address the urgent needs. (end)

