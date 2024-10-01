Lufthansa Extends Suspension Of Beirut Flights
Date
10/1/2024 5:24:04 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Frankfurt, Germany: German airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it had extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing "the current situation in the Middle East".
Flights to Beirut will now be suspended up to and including November 30, while those to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, the group said in a statement. Flights to Tehran remain cancelled until October 14.
"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the group added.
The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers also include Swiss Air, Austrian airlines and Brussels Airlines -- has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as have other airlines.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108733675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.