Azerbaijani Diaspora Strengthens Its Activities In Sweden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting has been held in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, aimed at strengthening the activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, Azernews reports.

A the beginning of the event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and a moment of silence was held to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs.

In their remarks, the participants underlined that the unification of various organizations would contribute to strengthening the diaspora. The necessity of establishing an organizing committee for better coordination of the activities of the Swedish-Azerbaijan Federation (SAF) was highlighted.

By a majority vote, the organizing committee was created. It was noted that during the next congress of the federation, scheduled for early 2025, the organizing committee would be responsible for selecting the executive board of the federation.

At the end of the event, the importance of establishing an Azerbaijani House was mentioned, and an initial project related to this was presented.

Established in 2020, Swedish-Azerbaijan Federation, was not very active during the pandemic. However, the organizations represented within it carried out several events in collaboration with both the Azerbaijani and Swedish communities.