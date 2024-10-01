Azerbaijani Diaspora Strengthens Its Activities In Sweden
10/1/2024 5:12:50 AM
A meeting has been held in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden,
aimed at strengthening the activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora,
Azernews reports.
A the beginning of the event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan
was played, and a moment of silence was held to honor the memory of
the Azerbaijani martyrs.
In their remarks, the participants underlined that the
unification of various organizations would contribute to
strengthening the diaspora. The necessity of establishing an
organizing committee for better coordination of the activities of
the Swedish-Azerbaijan Federation (SAF) was highlighted.
By a majority vote, the organizing committee was created. It was
noted that during the next congress of the federation, scheduled
for early 2025, the organizing committee would be responsible for
selecting the executive board of the federation.
At the end of the event, the importance of establishing an
Azerbaijani House was mentioned, and an initial project related to
this was presented.
Established in 2020, Swedish-Azerbaijan Federation, was not very
active during the pandemic. However, the organizations represented
within it carried out several events in collaboration with both the
Azerbaijani and Swedish communities.
