Azerbaijan's SOCAR Announces Gas Supply Work In Liberated Areas

Akbar Novruz

In 2023, the "Azerigas" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) constructed pipelines in 24 settlements across territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing the company.

As part of the "State Program on the Great Return to the Territories Freed from of the Republic of Azerbaijan," gas supplies were extended to 24 residential areas in the regions of Aghdara, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Lachin, according to SOCAR's 2023 annual report.

Of these, 23 settlements have completed pipeline construction. Cities like Fuzuli and Lachin, along with Talish village in Aghdara and Zabukh village in Lachin, are now receiving natural gas.