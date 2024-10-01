Azerbaijan's SOCAR Announces Gas Supply Work In Liberated Areas
Akbar Novruz
In 2023, the "Azerigas" Production Union of the State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) constructed gas pipelines in 24
settlements across territories liberated from occupation,
Azernews reports, citing the company.
As part of the "State Program on the Great Return to the
Territories Freed from Occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan,"
gas supplies were extended to 24 residential areas in the regions
of Aghdara, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli,
and Lachin, according to SOCAR's 2023 annual report.
Of these, 23 settlements have completed pipeline construction.
Cities like Fuzuli and Lachin, along with Talish village in Aghdara
and Zabukh village in Lachin, are now receiving natural gas.
