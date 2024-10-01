Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For October 1, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda features several key events that could significantly impact Brazil's markets and economic outlook.



The FGV's IPC-S weekly inflation indicator will provide insights into consumer price trends, which are crucial for monetary policy decisions and expectations.



The FGV's Business Confidence for September will offer valuable information on the overall business climate in Brazil, potentially influencing decisions and market sentiment.



The S&P Global PMI final reading for September will give a comprehensive view of the manufacturing sector's health, a key driver of Brazil's economy.



Internationally, manufacturing PMI data from Germany, the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, and the United States will provide context for global economic conditions.







The Eurozone's preliminary Consumer Price Index for September will also be closely watched for its potential impact on European Central Bank policies and global market trends.



These events are significant as they provide a comprehensive view of Brazil's economic health and global economic conditions.

Economic Agenda, Tuesday, October 1

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)



8:00 AM: FGV: Business Confidence Index (Sep)

10:00 AM: S&P Global: Manufacturing PMI (Sep) – final





4:55 AM: S&P Global: Manufacturing PMI (Sep) – final







5:00 AM: S&P Global: Manufacturing PMI (Sep) – final

6:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (Sep) – preliminary





5:30 AM: S&P Global: Manufacturing PMI (Sep) – final







10:45 AM: S&P Global: Manufacturing PMI (Sep) – fina

11:00 AM: ISM Manufacturing Index (Sep)







The cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn, with Bitcoin's price falling by nearly 3%.



Fitch Ratings has maintained Hidrovias do Brasil's credit ratings at "BB-" with a stable outlook.



Assaí, a major Brazilian retailer, faces a R$1.3 billion tax assessment from the Federal Revenue Service, causing its stock to tumble 4.8%.



Simpar has proposed an innovative business restructuring plan to create Brazil's first publicly listed vehicle dealership company.

GOL Airlines reported a significant deterioration in its financial health, with a net loss of R$544 million in August, more than doubling July's loss.



GermanyEurozoneUnited KingdomUnited StatesBrazilian Markets on MondayThe Brazilian stock market index, Ibovespa, started the week with a slight decline. Vale and Petrobras, two major players, failed to provide the necessary boost to the market.The trading session began on a positive note this Monday, but investor sentiment soon shifted. New data on public accounts and a revised Selic rate forecast in the Focus Report heightened risk aversion.These factors contributed to the market's cautious stance, dampening earlier optimism. By the end of the day, the Ibovespa had fallen 0.42%, closing at 132,168.54 points.U.S. Markets on MondayThe drift higher for U.S. stocks followed a wild start to the week for financial markets in Asia, where Japanese stocks tumbled and Chinese indexes soared.The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to an all-time high and clinched its fifth straight winning month and fourth straight winning quarter.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17 points, or less than 0.1%, to its all-time high set on Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.Corporate NewsIn the corporate sphere, several Brazilian companies made significant moves:Underlying SentimentInvestors are closely monitoring Brazil's economic indicators, with recent data painting a complex picture of the country's financial landscape.The latest Focus Report from Brazil's Central Bank reveals a nuanced economic outlook, with analysts maintaining projections for inflation and GDP growth in 2024 but revising estimates for the basic interest rate upward.The Selic rate, Brazil's basic interest rate, is now expected to reach 11.75% in 2024, up from the previous estimate of 11.50%.This upward revision could impact investment decisions and borrowing costs across the economy.While the primary deficit has shown some improvement, shrinking to R$21.4 billion ($3.93 billion) in August 2024 from R$22.8 billion ($4.18 billion) in August 2023, concerns remain about Brazil's debt levels.The country's Gross Debt climbed to 78.5% of GDP in August, totaling R$8.9 trillion ($1.63 trillion).This increase may raise concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability and could influence investor sentiment.The slight reduction in the primary deficit suggests some progress in fiscal management, but the rising debt levels indicate persistent economic pressures.Market participants will be keenly watching how these factors influence Brazil's economic trajectory and financial markets in the coming weeks.Investors are likely to remain cautious, balancing positive signs of economic growth against challenges posed by rising interest rates and increasing debt levels.The market's response to these mixed signals will be crucial in shaping Brazil's economic outlook for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.Brazil's Financial Morning Call for October 1, 2024