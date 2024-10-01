Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,370 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian forces have suffered 654,430 casualties, according to the Ukrainian estimates.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 8,883 main battle tanks (+9 in the past 24 hours), 17,547 (+44) armored fighting vehicles, 18,855 (+33) artillery systems, 1,204 multiple rocket launchers, 963 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,322 (+98) UAVs, 2,613 (+3) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 25,621 (+73) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,314 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea.