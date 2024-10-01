Minister Of Labour Chairs NCHT Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The of Labour and the Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking (NCHT), H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri led the second committee's regular meeting for 2024.

The meeting assessed the advancements made in the work plan of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking in 2024, in addition to discussing several suggestions to improve protection and assistance for of human trafficking, and bolstering collaboration with competent authorities and stakeholders to enhance support for victims of human trafficking.

Separately, the Minister of Labour, who is also the Chairman of Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour), also chaired the company's Board of Directors meeting. The meeting assessed the latest progress of the company's projects, programs, initiatives, and partnerships, focusing on their impact on Qatar's labour market, ability to attract skilled workers, and contribution to economic development in key sectors in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 goals.