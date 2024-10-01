Minister Of Labour Chairs NCHT Meeting
Date
10/1/2024 2:18:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
The Minister of Labour and the Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking (NCHT), H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri led the second committee's regular meeting for 2024.
The meeting assessed the advancements made in the work plan of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking in 2024, in addition to discussing several suggestions to improve protection and assistance for victims of human trafficking, and bolstering collaboration with competent authorities and stakeholders to enhance support for victims of human trafficking.
Separately, the Minister of Labour, who is also the Chairman of Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour), also chaired the company's Board of Directors meeting. The meeting assessed the latest progress of the company's projects, programs, initiatives, and partnerships, focusing on their impact on Qatar's labour market, ability to attract skilled workers, and contribution to economic development in key sectors in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 goals.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108732752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.