Fanar Organises Religious Lecture For Filipino Community

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of reaching out to the Muslim communities residing in Qatar, the Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre (Fanar) organised a religious lecture for the Filipino Muslim community.

Presented by preacher Dr Abdullah Abtahi, the session was attended by about 315 participants.

The course, according to an official statement from the of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, was organised by the Department of Islamic Culture and was aimed at enhancing Filipino Muslims' understanding of the Islamic faith with a correct approach and a disciplined and moderate understanding while establishing their faith based on Qur'an and Sunnah and enhancing their understanding.

During the four-day course, Dr Abtahi addressed a number of doctrinal issues in terms of moderation, coexistence and tolerance towards others.

MENAFN30092024000067011011ID1108732395