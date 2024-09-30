NEW PENN STATE PREGAME SHOW KICKS OFF FOOTBALL SATURDAYS WITH HOSTS JASON CABINDA AND CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG IN 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason CabindaUNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Former Nittany Lions standouts Jason Cabinda and Christian Hackenberg are teaming up to bring the ultimate pregame experience. Beginning in 2024, tune in to the 60-minute "Penn State Pregame Show" live every football Saturday.Show Details:When: Starts 2.5 hours before kickoffHosts: Jason Cabinda and Christian HackenbergWhere: Streaming live on GoPSUsports and GoPSUtv on YouTubeCoverage: A behind-the-scenes look at Beaver Stadium and real-time coverage of the football team's arrivalCabinda and Hackenberg, notable alumni of the Penn State football program, are set to enhance the game day experience with insider insights, candid player interviews, and exclusive access to team preparations.In addition to the pregame coverage, the "Penn State Wrap-Up Show," also hosted by Jason Cabinda, will air one hour after the game concludes. The wrap-up show will feature in-depth analysis, game highlights, and immediate reactions to the day's action, providing fans with comprehensive coverage and entertainment.Jason Cabinda shared his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled to engage with the fans in a new way and bring them closer to the action. Penn State football has always been about community, and we're excited to share our love for the game."Join Jason Cabinda, Christian Hackenberg, and the Penn State community for unparalleled coverage, immersive analysis, and a true celebration of Nittany Lions football.ABOUT JASON CABINDA:Jason Cabinda is a celebrated Penn State alumnus and NFL legend, now making his mark off the field as an engaging and knowledgeable football commentator. His experiences and insights bring fans directly to the heart of Penn State football.For more information, visit GoPSUsports or tune in to GoPSUtv on YouTube.

Alexandra Garcia

EAG Sports Management

+1 760-524-7589

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.