Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3184575 KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait condemned the attack on the headquarters of the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, rejecting such violations of international laws and norms.

3184696 WASHINGTON -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya commended the outcomes of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Washington.

3184588 KUWAIT -- The 14th relief plane of the Kuwaiti air-bridge took off to Sudan International Airport, carrying ten tons of tents, organized by Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), to shelter displaced people affected by rains, floods and ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

3184702 ANKARA -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the UN General Assembly to immediately recommend the use of force for Gaza, similar to the a 1950 measure known as the Uniting for Peace resolution.

3184596 DOHA -- The 18th meeting of Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Oil kicked off in Qatar with the participation of Kuwait. (end)



