Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market To Grow By USD 2.37 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Demand For Compact Automation And AI Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

7.08%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for compact solutions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

expanding capabilities of micro PLCs

However,

growing cybersecurity concerns

poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (Plc) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2371.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

Micro Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) have gained significant traction in process and discrete industries due to their flexibility, ease of use, communication capabilities, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional PLCs. Initially designed for controlling small machinery with basic serial communication, micro PLCs have evolved with technological advances to manage large machines and support multiple communication protocols. Vendors have expanded micro PLC offerings with high-speed communication capabilities, larger program memory, and additional features to enhance their functionality. These developments position micro PLCs as a cost-effective option for various process control applications, including data logging, in both process and discrete industries. The market for micro PLCs is expected to grow substantially due to these product enhancements and the increasing demand for compact, efficient, and affordable automation solutions.



The Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market is thriving, with key trends including Micro PLC and Nano PLC for miniaturization in various industries. Fixed, Modular PLCs cater to industrial purposes in sectors like Oil & Gas, Power, and Steel. Programming tools, simulation, and motion control are essential for efficient operation. Redundancy software ensures reliability in Robotics and Assembly lines. Input devices, Human Machine Interface, and IIoT-connected devices enhance productivity. The Automotive, Technology, and Energy sectors leverage PLCs for Industrial Automation. Hardware, Services, and Software segments offer solutions for Industrial processes, AI, IoT, Edge computing, and Energy-efficient solutions. Building automation, HVAC systems, and lighting systems also benefit from PLC technology. The Offering segment continues to grow, driven by the demand for advanced PLCs in diverse industries.



Market Challenges



Micro Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) are essential components of automation solutions in various industries, enhancing productivity and efficiency. However, the increasing use of connected devices and web-based communication in industrial processes has heightened the risk of cyberattacks. Critical infrastructure sectors, such as oil and gas, power, and water and wastewater, are particularly vulnerable. Cybercriminals can exploit these networks to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data, leading to operational failures or data manipulation. The oil and gas industry, for instance, faces significant risks as data breaches can halt operations and result in financial or intellectual losses. Vendors offer defensive measures, such as anti-malware, to secure data. However, these solutions may not be foolproof. An attack on one system can compromise the entire network, potentially affecting multiple interlinked systems. Therefore, the growing cybersecurity threats pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global micro PLC market. The Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market is witnessing significant growth in various industries, including automotives, technology, steel, power, food and beverages, and oil & gas. Industrial automation is a key driver, with PLCs playing a crucial role in managing industrial processes. The automotive sector is adopting PLCs for engine control, transmission control, and fuel injection systems. In the technology sector, the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) is driving demand for PLCs in IoT-connected devices, edge computing, and energy-efficient solutions. The hardware segment, particularly miniaturized PLCs, is gaining popularity due to their compact size and energy efficiency. The offering segment includes services, software, and hardware, with software solutions providing human machine interface and programming capabilities. The power industry, building automation, home automation, and lighting, HVAC, and security systems are other major applications.

Segment Overview

This micro programmable logic controller (plc) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Automotive industry

1.2 Oil and gas industry

1.3 Power industry

1.4 Food and beverage industry 1.5 Others



2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software 2.3 Services



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Automotive industry-

The automotive industry is a significant market for micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs), as they facilitate the control of multiple machinery used in manufacturing processes. Micro PLCs serve as a crucial link between various manufacturing stages, including design, analysis, inventory management, and distribution. In the automotive sector, micro PLCs ensure precise control over manufacturing processes, optimizing process parameters and device functionality. Despite a decline in the automotive industry's growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced capital expenditure (CAPEX) in 2020, the market for micro PLCs in this sector is poised for recovery. Technavio anticipates that the shift towards smart factories and increased investments, particularly in APAC countries like India, Indonesia, and Japan, will drive substantial growth in the micro PLC market for the automotive industry during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Micro Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), also known as Nano PLCs, are compact automation solutions designed for industrial purposes. These advanced devices offer functionality similar to traditional Fixed, Modular PLCs but in a smaller form factor. Micro PLCs are gaining popularity in various sectors including automotives, technology, steel, power, oil & gas, energy, and more. With the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), Micro PLCs have become smarter, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time data analysis. The hardware segment of the Micro PLC market is witnessing significant growth due to miniaturization and increasing demand for compact automation solutions. Industrial automation applications, Human Machine Interface (HMI) integration, and ease of programming are other key factors driving the market growth.

Market Research Overview

Micro Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), also known as Nano PLCs, are compact and cost-effective automation solutions for industrial applications. They offer the functionality of traditional Fixed, Modular PLCs in a smaller form factor, making them ideal for space-constrained environments. Micro PLCs are widely used in various sectors including Oil and Gas, Power, and Automotive, among others. They support programming tools, simulation, motion control, redundancy software, robotics, and various input devices. Industries like Steel, Power, Food and Beverages, and Energy rely on Micro PLCs for automating assembly lines, industrial robots, and various industrial processes. With the advent of technology, Micro PLCs are being integrated with Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and Edge Computing to offer energy-efficient solutions and real-time monitoring capabilities. The market for Micro PLCs includes hardware, services, and software offerings, catering to the needs of diverse industries. Applications range from HVAC systems, lighting systems, security systems, engine control, transmission control, fuel injection, and more. The Miniaturization trend in PLCs is leading to the development of IoT-connected devices and IIoT solutions, further expanding their application base.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive Industry



Oil And Gas Industry



Power Industry



Food And Beverage Industry

Others

Product



Hardware



Software

Services

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

