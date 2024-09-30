Baycare Creates Hurricane Helene Fund To Support Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipating that thousands of team members are suffering severe impacts from Hurricane Helene, BayCare System has created a special

relief fund

to support staff in need.

To support team members affected by Hurricane Helene, BayCare has established a relief fund with up to $10 million i support and an optional 2:1 donation match for those who contribute. The health system is one West Central Florida's largest private employers.

Continue Reading

"Our team members are our greatest asset, and without them, we simply couldn't fulfill our mission through providing high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "We work 24/7 to keep open 16 hospitals and other services across West Central Florida, even during hurricanes, and our team shows up without hesitation. Now we need to help those who are always prepared to help others."



BayCare has committed up to $10 million for the relief fund. In addition, the not-for-profit organization is inviting team members and others who were not personally impacted by Hurricane Helene to donate to the fund. BayCare will match every donation 2:1, from $1 to $100,000.



"We've heard from many that they want to support their colleagues," said Conners, who was the first to donate to the fund. "This is one way they can help."

Team members received information via an email on Sunday about how to apply for assistance.

Hurricane Helene, which passed West Central Florida on Thursday, is the worst storm to hit Tampa Bay since 1921. BayCare, with more than 32,000 team members and a primary footprint serving Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties, is one of the region's largest private employers. One out of every three people in the region chooses BayCare for health care.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare .

SOURCE BayCare Health System

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED