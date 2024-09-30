Extreme Weather Drives Global Food Prices To Two-Year High

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Extreme weather events across the globe are jeopardizing agricultural production and driving up food prices.



Droughts, floods, and fires from Asia to the Americas have sparked concerns about crop yields.



The Bloomberg Spot Index, which tracks nine major commodities, is poised for its largest monthly increase since early 2022.



Farmers from Brazil to Vietnam and Australia are grappling with both excessive rainfall and dry conditions.



These weather patterns threaten sugar, grain, and coffee crops. The recent surge in prices comes after a period of relative stability earlier in the year.



Experts from financial institutions attribute the price hikes to worsening weather conditions. Buyers are willing to pay more due to supply uncertainties.



This trend marks a shift from the beginning of the year when food prices remained largely under control.







The agricultural index monitors commodities used for livestock feed, beverage sweeteners, and bread production.



Smaller crops like cocoa have also seen price increases in 2024 due to shortages from West Africa. Weather disruptions have led to higher vegetable costs in some countries.



Wheat futures in Chicago rose in September due to concerns about poor weather in major exporting countries.



Australian fields face threats from both drought and frost. Lack of rain in the Black Sea region is hindering plantings for next year's harvest.



Soybean futures are heading for their biggest monthly gain in two years. Brazil, the top producer, is experiencing its worst drought in decades.



Dry conditions have slowed early planting, and Maxar forecasts suggest these conditions may persist in some areas.



Coffee prices have reached their highest levels since 2011. Adverse weather is affecting trees during the crucial flowering period.



Both Arabica and Robusta varieties have been impacted by poor weather conditions. Vietnam's coffee belt has suffered from drought followed by heavy rains.



Palm oil supplies in Southeast Asia are dwindling as trees age. This has pushed futures to a five-month high and an unusual premium over rival soybean oil.



These factors are causing pain throughout the supply chain , from farmers to consumers. Hedge funds are betting on further gains, increasing net long positions in sugar, soybean meal, and cocoa.



Analysts expect drought conditions in Brazil to continue threatening crops. Traders are also monitoring tensions in the Middle East and Black Sea region.



The current situation highlights the vulnerability of global food systems to climate change and geopolitical events.



As weather patterns become more unpredictable, ensuring food security may become increasingly challenging for countries worldwide.







MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108731524