Edelman Middle East Expands Leadership Team

ABU DHABI - Edelman Middle East has made two senior appointments, hiring former Consulum partner David Kingsmill-Moore as its news managing director in UAE, and Marta Guasch as regional head of technology.



Kingsmill-Moore has spent 13 years working in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, working with and private sector clients. At Consulum, which was recently acquired by Stagwell , he led accounts including Qiddiya Company (QIC) and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).



In his new role, Kingsmill-Moore (pictured, right) will offer strategic counsel to corporate and energy clients and act as a regional crisis advisor.



Guasch (pictured, left) has moved to the Middle East from Edelman's London office, with a brief to develop and lead Edelman's technology practice in the region. She has worked for the firm since 2016.



The two appointments represent an expansion of the Middle East senior bench, as it steps up its focus on client advisory in the region.



Kingsmill-Moore reports to Edelman Middle East CEO Omar Qirem, who said:“I am delighted to welcome both David and Marta to the team. This leadership expansion reflects our continued focus on expanding our presence in the region and the strengthening of our senior bench of experienced advisors.”



The new hires follow the recent appointment of Nidaa Lone as head of Abu Dhabi, to manage Edelman's regional headquarters; the firm has three wholly owned offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.



Edelman has also hired Zoe Audibert as regional marketing lead for the Middle East; she has also relocated to the UAE from the UK, where she was part of Edelman's EMEA marketing team.

