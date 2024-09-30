Union Of Arab Chambers Discuss Enhancing Joint Arab Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, at the Sheraton Hotel, the 135th Session of the Council of the Union of Arab Chambers, with the presence of H E Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was attended by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, H E Ambassador Dr Ali bin Ibrahim Al Malki, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States, Samir Abdulla Nass, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber and President of the Union in its outgoing session, and Samir Majoul, President of the Tunisian Union of Industry and Commerce and President of the Union in its current session, along with Their Excellencies, the heads of federations and chambers from Arab countries.

Addressing the meeting, H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, underscored the importance of developing cooperation between business sectors of our Arab world, activating and upgrading the Arab private sector for the advantage of Arab economies and the efforts of achieving the Arab economic integration.

The Minister also noted that the Arab region enjoys enormous potential, abundant wealth, diverse natural resources and advanced human potential, assuring that these resources qualify the Arab world to occupy a prominent position on the map of the global economy.

He praised the tireless efforts made by Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies the Arab leaders to capitalise on these resources to achieve Arab economic integration, achieve sustainable development and fight poverty and unemployment will bear fruit through flexible economic policies in which the private sector plays a leading role.

“The Arab region offers plenty of promising investment opportunities in various fields, especially in light of the existence of leading economic laws and Arab free zones, which provides greater opportunities to promote economic integration, activate intra-Arab trade, and create a sustainable and diversified Arab economy,” H E added.

The Minister underscored the Arab private sector's role in the development process, especially through the development of more flexible and effective economic policies, and through greater coordination and cooperation between the chambers in the Arab countries.