QREC Participates In Salon Du Cheval

Doha, Qatar: The official opening ceremony of the Salon du Cheval El Jadida, Morocco will be held today.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) as well as delegations from 40 Arab and European countries will participate in the Salon, which is held under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

QREC's participation in the Salon this year comes at the invitation of the Morocco side and QREC accepted the invitation and included it under the framework of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The Salon, which will continue until October 6, will involve many equestrian events and championships.

The QREC delegation includes Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi (left) and Acting CEO Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish.

The QREC delegation to the Salon includes Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, QREC Chairman, Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish, QREC Acting CEO, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Ali, QREC Board Member, Salem bin Khejaim Al Adbi, Director of PR, Communication and Marketing Department, Saad bin Ali Al Kubaisi, Deputy Director of the Registration and Studbook Department, and Saeed bin Hamad Al-Rashdi, Deputy Head of the Stabling Section.

The Salon will be held in the International Village in El Jadida city. Through QREC pavilion at the Salon, the events organised by QREC, including Arabian horse shows and race meetings at Al Rayyan and Al Uqda racecourses, as well as the major international racing events sponsored by QREC such as the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the UK and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Frace, will be promoted.

The visitors of the Salon learn about the remarkable development of Qatar's equestrian sport and the tremendous successes in enhancing Arabian racing worldwide.

The pavilion also highlights the Qatar's leading role in the Arabian horse show discipline in terms of both winning the world's biggest titles and excellence in organising Arabian horse shows for many years in the Arab region.

The programme of the Salon includes the International Arabian Horse show (A), which will see exhibits from the major Arab and European farms and studs and the Grand Prix of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI of jumping competition with the participation of a large number of Arab and international riders.

In addition, the Grand Prize of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Tbourida will take centre stage and its contests will be held every day during the Salon, being very popular among the visitors.

According to estimates by the organising committee of the Salon this year, it is expected that approximately 300,000 visitors will attend the Salon throughout the week-long competitions and shows of the Salon.