Alfardan Hospitality Unveils Fauchon Paris At Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl Doha And The St Regis Doha

Doha: Alfardan Hospitality has announced announce the grand opening of Fauchon Paris at two of Doha's premier luxury destinations: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha, and The St. Regis Doha.

This esteemed Parisian brand, renowned for its exceptional French pastries, desserts, and savory dishes, now brings its hallmark elegance and sophistication to the heart of Qatar.

Established in 1886, Fauchon is celebrated for its excellence and refined ambiance. The introduction of this prestigious brand to Doha promises an unparalleled dining experience. Both locations-at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha, and The St. Regis Doha-boast interiors designed by the acclaimed Bishop Design firm.

These meticulously crafted spaces are designed to transport guests to Paris, offering an authentic Parisian experience amidst Doha's vibrant hospitality landscape. Guests will be welcomed into a warm and inviting setting where they can savor a selection of exquisitely crafted pastries, including delicate macarons and rich éclairs, alongside an array of savory dishes. The curated selection of teas and coffees has been thoughtfully chosen to complement the refined offerings.

President and CEO of Alfardan Group Omar Hussain Alfardan, emphasised the strategic significance of the openings:“Through our expansions, we are keen to include prestigious international brands with a world-class standard of quality and luxury to enhance our effective role in contributing to the growth witnessed by the hospitality sector in the State of Qatar.”

General Manager of Wellness and Lifestyle at Alfardan Hospitality Zohour Omar Alfardan added:“We are delighted to open the Fauchon Paris branches in our hotels. This launch highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional service to enthusiasts of exquisite and distinctive French cuisine.”

Fauchon Paris is dedicated to providing extraordinary service and culinary artistry. Guests also have the opportunity to take a piece of Paris home with them, as the brand offers an array of iconic treats presented in elegant gift boxes.

CEO & Owner of Fauchon Jérome Tacquard, commented:“Fauchon is crafting transformative gourmet, gifting and lifestyle experiences in a bold renaissance plan, making this new Fauchon Paris in Doha a vibrant destination, redefining a new art de vivre à la française. As Fauchon approaches its 140th anniversary, it looks to the future. A future that holds some of the most exciting opportunities ever seen to keep this Maison at the forefront for the next generations driving us to change the game.”