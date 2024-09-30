QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) Board And Management Changes
QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) announces changes to its Board and Management, reflecting current market conditions for junior exploration companies.
Effective today, Steve Promnitz has transitioned from Managing Director to strategic advisor and consultant . In his new role, Steve will continue to help oversee and advise the Company on its US lithium projects and exploration activities across the Company's gold, lithium and iron ore projects.
"Now that QXR is in a solid position with the agreement renegotiated and expanded on its investment in US lithium brine projects, it is the appropriate time to change the board and management" stated Steve Promnitz.
Maurice Feilich
Executive Chairman
T: +61-411-545-262
Sam Jacobs
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-423-755-909
