AUD/USD Forecast Today 30/9: Reaches Higher (Video+Chart)
Date
9/30/2024 2:53:28 PM
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The Aussie dollar has been somewhat noisy during the trading session on Friday as we continue to attempt a breakout. We have broken above the crucial 0.6850 level, so I think we are going to continue to see quite a bit of buying pressure. Short-term pullbacks continue to see a lot of support, especially near the 0.68 level.
The 0.68 level is an area that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. But I think ultimately, even though the market
has been somewhat overbought at this point, I do think there's a situation where you have a lot of interest in not necessarily owning the Aussie itself, but perhaps getting rid of the US dollar.
Federal Reserve Continues to Drive the US Dollar
The Federal Reserve, of course, has cut interest rates 50 basis points recently and that is now a main driver of US dollar weakness. That being said we are a little overdone at this point so don't be surprised to see a short-term pullback. That short-term pullback should be thought of as a potential buying opportunity.
If we were to break down, then the 50-day EMA at the 0.6740 level I think is the next support level. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to be noisy, but I do think continues to run away from the greenback and into higher yielding, or at least potentially higher yielding, currencies down the road. I think at this point in time it'll be interesting to see how the US dollar behaves, and the Australian dollar could be thought of as a proxy for what other major currencies are going to do against it. I don't have any interest in shorting this market, at least not in the meantime, and I think any pullback will more likely than not bring in a lot of value hunting by traders looking to take advantage of value.
