Lübke Kelber AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2024

30.09.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt a. M., 30 September 2024 - Lübke Kelber AG (ISIN: DE000A35JR33), parent company of the Lübke Kelber Group, today published its business figures for the first half of 2024.



As a holding company without its own operating business, the company generated other operating income of EUR 470 thousand (previous year: EUR 0.0 thousand) in the first half of 2024, resulting from the agency and service agreement concluded between Lübke Kelber AG and its operating subsidiary, Dr. Lübke & Kelber GmbH. Personnel expenses totalled EUR 461 thousand in the first six months of the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 5 thousand), making them the largest cost item at Lübke Kelber AG. The net loss for the period totalled EUR -187 thousand in the first half of 2024 (previous year: EUR -240 thousand).



The company's equity increased significantly compared to the previous year and totalled EUR 17.7 million (previous year: EUR 0). This results in an equity ratio of 73%. The reason for the significant increase in equity is the contribution of the operating business of Dr. Lübke Kelber GmbH by way of a non-cash capital increase in November last year.



In the transaction business, Dr Lübke & Kelber GmbH was unable to decouple itself from the difficult market environment. Including the special effects resulting from a merger, the subsidiary recorded a negative pre-tax result of EUR -1.2 million.



However, in view of a promising project pipeline, the transaction business is expected to pick up in the second half of the year.



Positive earnings before taxes are expected for Lübke Kelber AG for 2024 as a whole due to the investment income from the operating business.



The 2024 half-year report of Lübke Kelber AG is available at



About Lübke Kelber



Lübke Kelber is a diversified, medium-sized property specialist with over 55 years of market and property expertise. The company operates nationwide with more than 90 specialists and offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Dresden, Leipzig and London. As part of an international alliance centred around Gerald Eve LLP, the company also provides its clients with global market access. Lübke Kelber's long-standing commitment to quality, coupled with continuity and reliability, guarantees clients a high success rate for sales mandates. In addition to transaction consulting in the residential and commercial real estate sector, Lübke Kelber also offers institutional investors a platform for asset and investment management in Germany.



More information at



