(MENAFN- 3BL) The GRI Academy – the world's leading education portal for sustainability reporting professionals – has broadened its curriculum to reflect the latest trends in the reporting landscape.

With four new training courses covering diverse topics and sectors, the provides a comprehensive, interactive experience tailored to user needs. The learning includes both theory and practical examples, delivered through self-paced modules that can be accessed 24/7. The new courses are:



Transparency for Tomorrow: Decoding the Sustainability Reporting Landscape: This updated course overviews alignment between the main sustainability reporting instruments, describing how they can be used in conjunction with the GRI Standards to enhance reporting. It has been revised to include new content on the most recent updates from the evolving global reporting landscape.

Sustainability Reporting for the Coal Sector: Navigating the GRI 12 Sector Standard: This course delves into the GRI Coal Standard, examining its structure, as well as the sector's context and impacts. GRI 12 sets robust expectations for coal organizations to disclose how they respond to the pressing need to transition to a low-carbon economy, and how they manage their impacts along the way.

Reporting with GRI 13: Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fishing Sectors 2022: Offering a detailed examination of GRI's third Sector Standard, the course overviews the likely material topics for the coal sector, explaining how to use it to report in accordance with the GRI Standards. GRI 13 aims to increase the completeness and comparability of sustainability information for all organizations in crop cultivation, animal production, aquaculture or fishing. Sustainability Reporting for the Mining Sector: Navigating the GRI 14 Sector Standard This course explores the structure and unique context and impacts of the mining sector. Using real-world examples, the training shows how GRI 14 can be effectively applied in the reporting process. The most recently released Sector Standard, GRI 14 reflects broad stakeholder expectations for transparency, enabling any mining company to use a common set of metrics to disclose their impacts.

Visit GRI Education for information on the duration, content and how to access these new courses together with 18 other training modules. Learn more about the GRI Professional Certification Program and explore options for instructor-led learning delivered locally with Certified Training Partners .

