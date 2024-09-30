Mount Sinai Health System Expands Access To Comprehensive Surgical Care With Opening Of Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State-of-the-art facility offers streamlined, cutting-edge treatments for orthopedic and spine surgery, neurosurgery, and breast surgery

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai System, one of New York City's largest academic medical systems, today announced the opening of Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center , a 25,106-square-foot ambulatory surgical center located at 787 11th Avenue. The Center is a joint venture between Mount Sinai, leading surgeons, and Merritt Healthcare, an leader in ambulatory surgery centers. The state-of-the-art facility offers advanced care in orthopedic and spine surgery, neurosurgery, and breast surgery, transforming outpatient care for adult and pediatric patients throughout the New York metropolitan region.

Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center provides a seamless patient experience featuring the latest in surgical technology, including Stryker Mako Robotics for total joint replacements, HANA tables for anterior hip replacements, and advanced imaging and pathology capabilities to support complex spine and breast surgeries. Equipped with four operating rooms and 12 recovery bays, the surgery center is equipped to handle both routine and complex procedures, including 23-hour stays for recovery.

“Peakpoint Midtown West underscores our commitment to expanding access to the latest surgical treatments and world-leading medical care for all patients,” said Brent Stackhouse, Managing Director of Mount Sinai Ventures and President of Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center.“The facility is designed with the patient and surgeon in mind-from the large operating suites with the most advanced surgical technology to the efficient layout and large recovery rooms with beautifully appointed bathrooms and showers. Affiliated and non-affiliated Mount Sinai physicians from across the community will have access to these modern facilities, combined with best-in-class anesthesia care, to treat and care for their patients.”

“Peakpoint Midtown West, located one floor below Mount Sinai's Breast Center, Imaging Center, and Spine Center, represents a significant advance in how we deliver care to our patients,” said Evan Flatow, MD, President, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside.“For example patients with spine problems can now see a non-operative spine physiatrist, have state-of-the-art imaging, have any needed injections, consult with an orthopedic spine specialist, consult with a neurosurgical spine specialist, and, if needed, have minimally invasive outpatient spine surgery, all on two adjacent floors.”

“Peakpoint Midtown West is a game changer for patients undergoing breast surgery,” said Stephanie Bernik, MD, FACS, Chief of Breast Service at Mount Sinai West.“The surgery center is located one floor below Mount Sinai's Breast Center, Imaging Center, and Spine Center, which enhances the patient's experience. For example, patients requiring breast surgery can see the breast specialist, have imaging performed and needle localization if needed, and have surgery without navigating a hospital campus or even leaving the building. And the addition of onsite pathology in the coming months with real-time analysis, will enable swift and informed decisions during the procedure itself by minimizing any delay. This capability not only upgrades the patient experience but also leads to faster, more precise treatments, improving overall outcomes and recovery times.”

“Much of orthopedic surgery, including joint replacement, can be performed in an outpatient setting,” said Leesa Galatz, MD, Professor and Chair of Orthopedic Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System.“Our outpatient joint program will be housed in this exceptional Center and is on an adjacent floor to a full-service, multidisciplinary spine center offering low radiation imaging, non-operative spine specialists, and state of the art, comprehensive evaluation for surgical care. We will be able to provide superior orthopedic care to our community by offering an extraordinary, personal experience for spine procedures as well as sports, hand, upper extremity, and foot and ankle procedures.”

Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center is now open and accepting patients. For more information, schedule a consultation or take a virtual tour of the facility, visit .

