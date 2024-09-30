Unum Group To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results And Host Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM ) will release its third quarter 2024 results on October 29, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. The release and supplement will be available in the investors section of the company's website , which can be directly accessed at .

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

Continue Reading

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call on October 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

To receive dial-in information for the call, please register in advance through the URL below.

Dial In Registration URL :

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL :



Unum Group will keep a recording of the call on the investor site through November 6, 2024.

The replay can be accessed through the same dial in registration URL above.

Anticipated future earnings release dates / conference call dates & times:

Fourth Quarter 2024 – February 4th / February 5th

8 a.m.

First Quarter 2025 – April 29th

/ April 30th 8 a.m.

Second Quarter 2025 – July 29th / July 30th 8 a.m.

About Unum Group

Unum Group

(NYSE:

UNM ), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2023, Unum Group reported revenues of more than $12 billion and paid approximately $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum Group newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Unum Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED