Battery Production Machine Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.74 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.7%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The battery production machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.31 billion in 2023 to $8.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in portable electronics, energy storage systems, government incentives, increased focus on sustainability, consumer electronics market growth, and reducing battery costs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Battery Production Machine Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The battery production machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-mobility expansion, energy transition initiatives, grid-scale energy storage, smart grid development, government regulations, material innovations.

Growth Driver Of The Battery Production Machine Market

The growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the battery production machine market going forward. An electric vehicle refers to a vehicle that can be powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery and is capable of being charged from an external source. Battery production machines are used in the production of various types of batteries such as lithium-ion batteries, hybrid Nickel-metal batteries, and lead-acid batteries that are commonly used in electric vehicles due to their unique parameters such as high-power-to-weight ratio, low self-discharge energy levels, high volume energy density, and mass-energy density to provide a sustainable power solution to drive.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Battery Production Machine Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Hitachi Ltd., Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Schuler AG, Bühler Group, Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co. Ltd., Manz AG, Nordson Corporation, Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited, Charles Ross & Son Company, CKD Corporation, Kampf LSF GmbH & Co. KG, Mondragon Assembly S.A., Nagano Automation Co. Ltd., Semco Infratech Private Limited, Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH, HIRANO TECSEED Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co. Ltd., Ningde Katop Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Sony Energy Devices Corporation, BYD Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Toshiba Corporation, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, The Bühler Holding AG, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd., Xiamen Lith Machine Limited, IPG Photonics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Arkema SA, Ensinger GmbH, Quadrant AG.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Battery Production Machine Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing new battery manufacturing facilities to gain a competitive edge in the market. Battery manufacturing facilities are specialized industrial plants equipped for the production of batteries, encompassing various types such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-metal hydride.

How Is The Global Battery Production Machine Market Segmented?

1) By Machine Type: Mixing Machine, Coating And Drying Machine, Calendaring Machines, Slitting Machines, Electrode Stacking Machines, Assembling And Handling Machines, Formation And Testing Machines

2) By Battery Type: Li-Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Others Types

3) By Sales Channel: OEM, After Market

4) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power Industry, Others End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Battery Production Machine Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Battery Production Machine Market Definition

Battery production machines refer to battery assembly machines that are used to manufacture electrical batteries and battery packs.

Battery Production Machine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global battery production machine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Battery Production Machine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on battery production machine market size, battery production machine market drivers and trends, battery production machine market major players and battery production machine market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

