Israel strikes Hodeidah, Yemen targeting Houthi facilities

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israel launched on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, targeting power plants and oil terminals. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) asserted that these facilities had been used by the Houthi armed group to transfer Iranian weapons to the region.



The strikes were described as a retaliation for recent against Israel attributed to the “Houthi regime,” which controls much of northwestern Yemen. The IDF stated, “The targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.”



The Israeli military further claimed that over the past year, the Houthis have operated under Iranian direction and funding, collaborating with Iraqi militias to attack Israel, destabilize the region, and disrupt global navigation.



Local media reported that the strikes impacted both the main port of Hodeidah and a smaller harbor in the Ras Issa area. The Houthi-run Health Ministry confirmed that at least four people were killed, including a port worker and three electrical engineers, while 29 others were wounded. The attack also resulted in power outages across the city, with large plumes of smoke rising from the bombed sites.





