Šiaulių Bankas AB Approve New Dividend Policy

On 30 September 2024, the Supervisory Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB approved a new Dividend Policy for the Bank.



Dividend Policy commits to a minimum payout of 50% of the previous year's net earnings.

“With the new dividend policy, we reaffirm our commitment to increasing returns to while maintaining a solid foundation for the Bank's sustainable growth.

We believe that reinvesting profits into our core business and – expanding the loan portfolio and enhancing our product offerings – will help us achieve the faster-than-market organic growth we are targeting.

Additionally, by optimizing our capital structure through the use of capital market instruments, we are able to ensure higher returns for shareholders and enhance the Bank's attractiveness to investors," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiaulių Bankas.

The Dividend Policy document of Šiaulių Bankas is attached.

Šiaulių Bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and all interested parties to a webinar presentation of the new Dividend Policy. The webinar will start on 1 October 2024 at 9.00 (EEST). The webinar will be held in English. Please register here .

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

Attachment

Dividend Policy