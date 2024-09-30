Giant Magellan Telescope Launches Universo Expansivo Program To Enhance Accessibility In Astronomy Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New education program provides multisensory experiences across Chile and the United States

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Giant Magellan Telescope today announced the launch of Universo Expansivo, a new education program designed to increase accessibility in astronomy education, particularly for students with vision loss, through tactile astronomy kits and accompanying lesson plans. Materials for Universo Expansivo were developed in collaboration with Parque Explora in Colombia and Red Aprender in Chile, and is supported by the U.S. Embassy in Chile and its network of 14“American Spaces .” Following a successful pilot phase with six community organizations across Chile and the United States, the Giant Magellan now welcomes interested educators and members of the public to utilize the initiative's free resources in both countries.



“Universo Expansivo reflects both the Giant Magellan's priority in making astronomy more accessible, and our commitment to working with partner organizations to co-develop and implement equity-driven initiatives,” said Valerie Hirschberg, Education and Outreach Manager for the Giant Magellan Telescope.“We are incredibly grateful for our collaborators who have helped make Universo Expansivo a reality throughout Chile and the United States.”









Students from Escuela Metodista de Coquimbo at Las Campanas Observatory interact with a multisensory model of the solar system from Universo Expansivo's 'Astronomy for All Senses' tactile kit. Credit: Las Campanas Observatory

Universo Expansivo was developed in both English and Spanish for flexible use across various educational settings, including both in formal and informal learning environments. The tactile kit, designed by Parque Explora with the support of the International Astronomical Union, empowers students to explore astronomy concepts in our Universe - such as the scale and relative distances of celestial bodies - through tactile materials. The complementary manual of lesson plans, designed by Red Aprender, engages students in learning about astronomical phenomenon - such as eclipses - through auditory, kinesthetic, tactile, and multisensory activities.

“We are excited and proud to have created the teaching manual for Universo Expansivo,” said Francisca Schweitzer, Executive Director of Red Aprender.“In the process, we spoke with many people and learned a great deal about both astronomy and the importance of inclusion and accessibility. We believe in highlighting diverse abilities. Everyone needs adaptations - there is no 'average' human being. Embracing the creation of diverse learning experiences opens new mental pathways, making it a journey that fosters learning and sparks curiosity in everyone.”

The accessible multisensory approach of Universo Expansivo was successfully piloted earlier this year in workshops at the Braille Institute of America, California Science Center, Fundación Mustakis, Las Campanas Observatory, Museo Interactivo Mirador, and in several schools across the Pasadena Unified School District. Workshops involved more than 100 participants in the Chilean communities of Santiago and the Coquimbo region surrounding the Giant Magellan site, and California communities in Los Angeles County near the Giant Magellan's headquarters.

“The hands-on space exploration piqued students' curiosities and creatively expanded their understanding of space. What a memorable program for our students!” said Madeleine Hernandez, Manager of National and Youth Programs for the Braille Institute of America.

“Universo Expansivo exemplifies the Giant Magellan Telescope's commitment to promote science education and open opportunities to engage with astronomy to everyone. The students not only receive valuable learning experiences, but the curiosity fostered extends far beyond the classroom,” said Oscar Contreras-Villarroel, Vice President and Representative in Chile for the Giant Magellan Telescope.“With the support of the U.S. Embassy in Chile and its 14 'American Spaces' around the country, the alliance strengthens Chilean STEM education through Universo Expansivo.”

Universo Expansivo is now ready for broader implementation in Chile and the United States, featuring free tactile kits, teacher workshops and lesson plans, as well as free public educational resources available for download. The Giant Magellan Telescope welcomes new partners and communities interested in engaging with Universo Expansivo at universoexpansivo.org .

About Giant Magellan Telescope

The Giant Magellan Telescope is the future of space exploration from Earth. Using seven of the world's largest mirrors, the telescope will produce the most detailed images ever taken of our Universe. It will uncover the cosmic mysteries of dark matter, investigate the origins of the chemical elements, and search for signs of life on distant planets. The Giant Magellan Telescope is the work of the GMTO Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international consortium of 14 universities and research institutions from the United States, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Israel, South Korea, and Taiwan. The telescope is being built in America and will be reassembled and completed in Chile by the early 2030s. The Universe Awaits at .

