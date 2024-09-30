N8IV BEAUTY LAUNCHES TIMÉT (SUN) SUNSCREEN: A BLEND OF NATURE, INDIGENOUS WISDOM, AND CUTTING-EDGE SKINCARE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Sunscreen Combines Mineral-Rich Ingredients with Indigenous Wisdom for Superior Sun Protection and Skin Health

RINCON INDIAN RESERVATION, SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- N8iV Beauty, founded by Native American gallerist, producer and entrepreneur Ruth-Ann Thorn , announces the launch of its first sunscreen, TIMÉT (SUN) Color-Correcting SPF 30 Sunscreen . Appropriately named after the sun in Payómkawichum/Luiseño language, TIMÉT combines ancestral plant wisdom with modern skincare science to provide superior sun protection while improving the skin's appearance and color correcting.“TIMÉT is a joyous celebration of both nature and tribal wisdom. We've carefully crafted this unique and powerful sunscreen to honor the healing power of traditional plant medicine while providing modern skincare protection. I'm thrilled to share this product with the world and to continue our mission of bringing ancestral beauty rituals to the forefront of today's skincare,” said Thorn, N8iV Beauty founder and a registered tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño/Payómkawichum Indians in Southern California.Inspired by Indigenous WisdomRooted in indigenous tradition, N8iV Beauty draws on knowledge passed down by tribal leaders. The brand's philosophy centers on traditional ingredients such as acorn oil, cactus extract, algae extract, and sweetgrass, which have long been used in Native American culture for their rejuvenating and protective properties.Protect and Perfect the SkinTIMÉT is a 100% mineral, reef-safe, nano-free SPF 30 sunscreen designed to shield the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. The formula offers color-correcting benefits, reducing redness, smoothing imperfections, and priming the skin for a flawless finish. Its green tint blends effortlessly into all skin tones without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for daily use or as a primer under makeup.Ingredients from the EarthTIMÉT showcases the power of ancestral wisdom through its key ingredients:.Cactus extract: Known for its soothing and hydrating properties, prickly pear cactus is revered in indigenous cultures..Algae extract: Rich in antioxidants, algae extract helps combat environmental damage and promotes skin health..Sweetgrass: A sacred plant used for centuries in indigenous traditions, sweetgrass improves skin tone and texture, promoting a radiant complexion.A Path Towards Sustainable BeautyN8iV Beauty is strongly committed to sustainability. TIMÉT is packaged in recycled glass with a faux wood plastic top, reflecting the brand's dedication to eco-conscious practices while promoting beauty and wellness.Retailing at $130 for 2 oz, TIMÉT is now available online and through select retailers. This cruelty-free, natural sunscreen is ideal for anyone seeking sun protection, anti-aging benefits, and environmentally friendly skincare.To learn more about TIMÉT (SUN) Color-Correcting SPF 30 Sunscreen and N8iV Beauty, visit N8iV Beauty online, on Instagram and Facebook.N8iV Beauty creams and serum are available on its website and in N8iV's brick and mortar store, 629 5TH AVE. SAN DIEGO CA.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about N8iV Beauty and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

