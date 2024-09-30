UNHCR faces funding shortage for winter aid to Ukrainians

(MENAFN) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is facing a funding shortage that hampers its ability to assist Ukrainians during the upcoming winter, despite a rising demand for support, according to Karolina Lindholm Billing, the organization’s representative in Ukraine.



Speaking to AFP on Thursday, Lindholm Billing noted that both UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies are significantly underfunded and unable to fully support Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons. “The reality is that the funding situation for organizations like ours is far too low at this time of the year – we are 47 Percent funded,” she stated.



The need for assistance in Ukraine has been growing, particularly in recent weeks. “The expectations and asks from the authorities for support from organizations like UNHCR are actually increasing,” she explained.



Currently, Ukraine has approximately 3.6 million internally displaced individuals, with nearly 100,000 more recently fleeing their homes. About 650,000 people are receiving aid to help them survive the winter, which includes warm clothing and home insulation kits.



“If we can get the funds, I am convinced we’ll be able to help them,” Lindholm Billing affirmed.





MENAFN30092024000045016755ID1108729517