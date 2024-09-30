2Nd Test: India Declare First Inning On 285/9, Lead Bangladesh By 52 Runs

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) India declared their innings with a commanding lead of 52 runs in the second Test match against Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 233, on the fourth day of the match at the Green Park here on Monday. From the very first over, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for the innings. The dynamic duo wasted no time, adding a staggering 50 runs in just three overs. Rohit showcased his intent by launching the first two balls he faced over the ropes, finishing his explosive cameo with a quickfire 23 runs off just 11 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal's aggressive batting was on full display as he struck a rapid 72 runs from 51 balls, topping the charts for India.

As the innings progressed, Jaiswal was joined by Shubman Gill, who contributed to a significant 72-run partnership for the second wicket. The partnership not only reinforced India's dominance but also built momentum for the middle-order. Promoted to number four, Rishabh Pant couldn't capitalise on the opportunity, falling short of a substantial score.

However, Virat Kohli stepped up, playing a crucial innings of 47 runs off 35 balls, further solidifying India's position. KL Rahul, finding much-needed form, impressed the crowd with a blistering knock of 68 runs from just 43 deliveries. The Indian side broke several records, including the fastest team scores of 50, 100, and 150 in Test match history, showcasing their relentless approach to batting.

India, 184/4 after 21 overs, seemed well poised for a big total. Then came a record-breaking moment: India, with Kohli's towering six off Taijul Islam, brought up their fastest 200 in Test history, reaching the milestone in just 24.2 overs, surpassing Australia's previous record.

On the bowling front, Bangladesh's spinners faced a challenging task. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the standout bowler for the visitors, claiming four wickets for 41 runs in just 6.4 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan, despite being more expensive with figures of 4 for 78 in 11 overs, managed to chip away at India's lower order. Hasan Mahmud made an early inroad by dismissing Jaiswal, but the damage had already been done.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out, Najmul Hasan Shanto 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-50, Akash Deep 2-43) trail India 285/9 in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, KL Rahul 68; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-41, Shakib Al Hasan 4-78) by 52 runs