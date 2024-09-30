Humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip deteriorates sharply

(MENAFN) Since the onset of hostilities on October 7, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated sharply, with the Palestinian of Health reporting an alarming count of 41,595 martyrs and 96,251 injuries by Sunday. This distressing figure marks the 359th day of continuous aggression against the already besieged territory.



On just one day, Sunday, the situation worsened further, as hospitals in Gaza received nine new martyrs and 41 additional injuries. The crisis is compounded by the fact that many remain trapped under debris or stranded on streets, with rescue and emergency crews hindered from reaching them due to the ongoing violence.



In northern Gaza, specifically in Beit Lahia, Israeli shelling led to the death of one Palestinian and injuries to several others. Reports indicate that Israeli artillery has been actively targeting various locations within the town, worsening the dire humanitarian conditions.



In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli airstrikes struck areas near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Jabalya refugee camp, along with targets in the Nuseirat and Beach camps, resulting in three more Palestinian deaths.



The afternoon brought further tragedy as Israeli shelling hit a school in Beit Lahia, which was serving as a shelter for displaced individuals. This attack resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and injured at least 15 others, predominantly women and children. According to reports from the Palestinian news agency Wafa, two classrooms at the Um al-Fahm school were directly hit by missiles in the Al-Salatin area, emphasizing the catastrophic effects of the ongoing military actions on innocent civilians.



As the conflict persists, the human cost continues to rise alarmingly, underscoring an urgent need for humanitarian relief and a concerted effort to end the violence that has wreaked havoc on the lives of countless individuals in Gaza.

