Anupam Kher Calls His Production ‘The Signature’, An Exploration Of The Complexities Of Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Veteran Anupam Kher, who will be soon seen in the streaming title 'The Signature', has called the project an exploration of the complexities of life and the victory of the human spirit.

The also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey. The trailer of the film, which was recently released, showcases Anupam's character of Arvind navigating his wife's sudden crisis, grappling with the emotional and medical strain it places on their relationship. 'The Signature' marks his 525th film.

Talking about the film, the senior said in a statement, "'The Signature' is one such project, an exploration of the complexities of life and the triumph of the human spirit. As an actor and producer, this Flim is close to my heart, and I am thrilled to share it with audiences through ZEE5. It's a reminder that no matter how difficult life may seem, there's always hope for a fresh start against all odds”.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, 'The Signature' is set to stream on ZEE5 from October 4.

AK Studio continues to build on its illustrious track record of producing content that captivates audiences across the globe. It is known for producing the critically acclaimed docu-series 'Lal Qilley Se Goonj' for History TV, 'The Anupam Kher Show', 'Khwaabon Ki Zameen Par', and 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', and others.

Meanwhile, the senior actor also has 'Vijay 69' in the pipeline in which he portrays the role of a 69-year-old man who competes in a triathlon. The film is directed by Akshay Roy and is scheduled for release on Netflix this year.