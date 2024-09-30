Women In HVACR Hosts 21St Annual Convention In Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The nonprofit organization's will feature a marketing guru and a rocket scientist as its keynote speakers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR

(WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, will host its 21st annual at the Dallas Renaissance Hotel in Dallas on Oct. 21–23.

Women in HVACR will host its 21st annual convention in Dallas on Oct. 21-23, featuring keynote speakers, Amanda Brinkman, left, of the Emmy-nominated TV show, "Small Business Revolution," and Maureen Zappala, former NASA propulsion engineer.

The conference, entitled "Lone Star Leadership: Rising Above the Crowd,"

will feature keynote addresses by Amanda Brinkman, the creator, producer and host of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Small Business Revolution", and award-winning marketing executive; and, Maureen Zappala, a former NASA propulsion engineer and founder of High Altitude Strategies.

"Women in HVACR exists to improve the lives of our members by providing professional avenues to connect with other women in the HVACR fields, and this conference is an extension of that commitment," Women in HVACR Executive Director Amy O'Grady said. "Whether you are just starting out in your career or have spent years working in the industry, we believe this conference will provide you with education and networking opportunities."

In addition to two full days of educational programming, the conference also features several optional networking events, including the Boot Scootin' Networkin' event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, and the Competition and Convo event on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be two evening events on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22.

O'Grady said Women in HVACR got its start as a conversation during the AHR Expo in Chicago in 2002. The group held a roundtable discussion about women in the industry at the Comfortech conference in Dallas the following year. By 2004, Women in HVACR was formed and began offering its own conferences.

"We've come full circle," O'Grady said. "From a roundtable discussion in Dallas in 2003 to our 21st annual conference in the same city, we're proud of the more than two decades we've worked to provide women in HVACR with mentorship and guidance."

Women in HVACR was organized exclusively for educational purposes to further the growth of women in all areas of the HVACR industry, including in technical, sales, management and ownership positions. Its goal is to provide its members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop in a professional environment.

For more information about, or to register for, the 2024 conference, visit . Registration is $750 for members and $899 for non-members.

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit .

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit .

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Women in HVACR

