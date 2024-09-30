Discover SHEGLAM's Spellbinding Crimson Butterfly Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) September 30, 2024 – This fall, SHEGLAM invites you to spread your wings with the enchanting Crimson Butterfly Collection, a bold and glamorous celebration of transformative beauty. Drawing inspiration from deep crimson and dramatic hues, this collection is a celebration of self-expression, designed for those who dare to stand out. With a palette that's equal parts mysterious and mesmerising, the SHEGLAM Crimson Butterfly Collection includes everything you need for an unforgettable transformation.

The SHEGLAM Cursed Chrysalis Palette is a statement piece for your eyes with nine stunning vampy shades that blend seamlessly into each other. Whether sultry drama or subtle elegance are on the menu, these pigments are a vibe all on their own – super blendable and long-lasting for a look that's as unstoppable as you.

Pair your smouldering eyes with the SHEGLAM Onyx Kaleidoscope Lipstick, a true black matte lipstick that screams bold and beautiful. With its creamy matte formula, it glides on like velvet and stays all day, setting you up for every glam-venture. Channel your inner crimson butterfly with this striking shade that'll have heads turning all day, or night.

Need a little sparkle to set your look on fire? The SHEGLAM Crystal Flutter Glitter Gel has got you covered. Available in three shades – Instar, Mimic and Cocoon – this easy-to-apply glitter gel is like a twinkle in a jar. It's moisturising, lightweight and gives you the flawless shimmer of everyone's dreams.



Meet the SHEGLAM Bloodline Color-Changing Blush! This magic-in-a-compact reacts to your skin's natural pH to give you a custom flush that's 100% personalised for your complexion. Apply it on your cheeks or lips to create a shade that brings out the best of you – and trust us, it's a game changer.

The SHEGLAM Monarch Wings Ombr Blush & Highlighter brings the glow game to a whole new level. Sweep this gorgeous blend across your cheeks for a subtle shimmer that will have you glowing like the queen you are.

And for all the lip lovers, the SHEGLAM Phantom's Kiss Lip Gloss Palette delivers the ultimate silky shine. With shades perfect for creating a custom ombr or rocking solo, this palette will have your lips looking irresistibly luscious.

To secure your all-round autumn glam, get the complete SHEGLAM Crimson Butterfly Collection, featuring a sanguine-inspired colour story, including the nine-pan eyeshadow palette, true black matte lipstick, colour-changing cream blush, gradient highlighter, silky lip gloss palette, and glitter eyeshadow gel. Wear it on its own for a bold and soul-stirring glam or used as the perfect complement to any look you choose to wear.

Ready to spread your wings? The SHEGLAM Crimson Butterfly Collection is now available at SHEGLAM stores and online at