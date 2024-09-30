(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermo Compression Forming market by Foam Type (Thermoplastic Foam, Needle-Punch Nonwovens, Light Weight Glass Mat Thermoplastic), End-Use industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Medical, Electrical & Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Thermo Compression Forming Market size is projected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.0% from USD 11 billion in 2024. North America is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the thermo compression forming market in 2024.
The thermo compression forming market has been segmented based on foam type (Thermoplastic Foam, Needle-Punch Nonwovens, and Light Weight Glass Mat Thermoplastic), End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, and Other End-use Industries) and by Region.
Thermo compression forming techniques offers lightweight and durable components for various industrial applications due to their unique properties such as durability, flexibility, and excellent thermal resistance. Thermo compression forming techniques are advantageous to the automotive industry because these techniques are used to make lightweight parts like bumpers and body panels that improve performance and fuel efficiency. Industrialization and urbanization drive demand across sectors like automotive, aerospace, construction, and medical, the market for thermo compression forming expands correspondingly. Additionally, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in regions like North America, drive demand for thermo compression forming market in construction applications.
The US, by country is forecasted to be the fastest growing thermo compression forming market during the forecast period
Because of the advanced manufacturing sector and expanding demand for high-performance composite materials across multiple industries, the US is quickly emerging as the thermo compression forming market with the highest growth rate. Thermo compression forming is an affordable way to produce intricate parts with high precision, meeting the demands of the US automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries for lighter, stronger, and more efficient components.
The US possesses a strong research and development infrastructure that propels advancements in thermo compression technology and materials. The need for thermo compression forming, which can use resources efficiently and reduce waste, is further driven by the increased emphasis on sustainability and lowering manufacturing costs. This confluence of market demand, technology development, and supportive policies positions the US as a leader in this manufacturing segment.
Europe is likely to account for the second largest share of thermo compression forming market in terms of value
A combination of factors driving demand in the region is making Europe the second largest expanding market for thermo compression forming. The thermo compression forming processes are being used more often by the automotive and aerospace industries, two important sectors in Europe, to produce lightweight, high-strength composite parts that improve performance and fuel efficiency.
Since thermo compression forming complies with the requirements for lower emissions and material waste, this trend is further fueled by Europe's strict environmental legislation and the drive towards sustainable manufacturing processes. The region's potential for expansion is further enhanced by its well-established infrastructure and technological advancements in composite materials. As European manufacturers seek to leverage these benefits for competitive advantage, the adoption of thermo compression forming technologies is accelerating, positioning Europe as a significant player in this expanding market.
This report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the thermo compression forming market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the thermo compression forming market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about markets - the report analyses the thermo compression forming market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & services untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the thermo compression forming market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like FLEXTECH (US), Janco, Inc. (US), Formed Solutions (US), and Core Molding Technologies (US) among other in the thermo compression forming market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 261
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $11 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $13.37 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Players in Thermo Compression Forming Market Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Type (Volume) North American Thermo Compression Forming Market, By End-use Industry and Country (Volume) Thermo Compression Forming Market: Developed vs. Developing Economies (Volume) Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Country (Volume)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials Upscaling Industrial Growth Pressing Need for Weight Reduction in EVs Technological Advancements in Manufacturing and Process Optimization
Restraints
Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Thermo Compression Forming in Emerging Economies Pressing Need for Advanced Composite Materials in Aerospace Industry
Challenges
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
Polyurethane Foam Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Foam Cross-Linked Polypropylene (XLPP) Foam Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Complimentary Technologies
Pet/Bicomponent Pet Blends Natural Fiber/Pp Blends Adjacent Technologies
Extrusion Molding Injection Molding
Case Study Analysis
Stahlin's Press Success Goes Well Beyond Design and Manufacturing Influence of Compression Molding on Mechanical and Tribological Behavior of Hybrid Polymer Matrix Composites Study of Compression Molding Method for Manufacturing Uhmwpe Liner
Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Type
Thermoplastic Foams
Expanding Automotive Sector to Propel Demand Polyurethane Foam Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Foam Cross-Linked Polypropylene (XLPP) Foam Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam Other Thermoplastic Foams Needle-Punch Nonwovens
High Use in Various Applications due to Several Distinctive Characteristics to Boost Market Growth Pet/Bicomponent Pet Blend Pet/Bicomponent Pet Blend Other Needle-Punch Nonwovens Lightweight Glass Mat Thermoplastic (LWGMT)
Ability to Significantly Reduce Component Weight and High Acoustic Resistance to Boost Demand
Thermo Compression Forming Market, by End-use Industry
Automotive
Booming Automotive Sector to Drive Demand Construction
Increased Urbanization and Proactive Government-Led Investments in Construction Activities to Drive Demand Aerospace
Rising Passenger Traffic and Increasing Jet Demand to Drive Market Medical
Increasing Disposable Income and Changing Consumer Preferences to Drive Market Electrical & Electronics
Increasing Demand for High-Performance Components to Fuel Market Growth Other End-use Industries
Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Region
China: Significant Growth in Sales and Manufacturing of Automobiles to Drive Demand India: Increasing Infrastructure Development and Demand for Energy-Efficient Materials to Drive Market Japan: Increasing Focus on Enhancing Reliability and Durability of Medical Devices to Fuel Market Growth South Korea: Developing Aerospace Industry and Adoption of Lightweight Aircraft Components to Boost Demand US: Expansion of Medical Sector to Boost Demand Canada: Increasing Investments in Construction Industry to Fuel Demand Mexico: Rising Investments in Infrastructure, Energy, and Commercial Construction Projects to Drive Market Germany: Increasing Demand for Advanced Building Insulation Materials to Drive Market UK: Increasing Demand for Lightweight, Durable, and Highly Efficient Materials to Drive Market France: Innovations in Medical Sector to Drive Demand Spain: Recovery of Construction Industry to Increase Demand Italy: Substantial Growth in Medical Device Industry to Boost Market Growth Brazil: Booming Consumer Market to Drive Demand Argentina: Rising Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Development and Demand for High-End Medical Equipment to Fuel Market Growth Saudi Arabia: Increased Investments in Construction Industry to Propel Demand UAE: Expanding Electronics Industry to Drive Market South Africa: Increasing Production of New Vehicles to Drive Market
Company Profiles
Flextech Janco, Inc. Intertech Products, Inc. Formed Solutions Core Molding Technologies Ufp Technologies, Inc. Ray Products Company Inc. Engineered Plastic Products Inc. Present Advanced Composites Inc. Tooling Tech Group Tech Plaastic Industrie Toray Advanced Composites Trident Components Rco Engineering The Platinum Tool Group Sonfarrel Aerospace Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Amraz Ltd. Kt Plastics Incorporated Rotational Molding of Utah Redline Plastics Chicago Gasket Co. Haysite Ami Plastics Linecross
