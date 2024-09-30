Invitations Open for the Tokyo-London Green Finance seminar 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Office for Startup and Global City Strategy

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Invitations Open for the Tokyo-London Green Finance 2024

The Tokyo Metropolitan (TMG) and the City of London Corporation are pleased to announce the upcoming Tokyo-London Green Finance Seminar 2024, in partnership with the British Embassy Tokyo.

In the seventh edition of this seminar, we will introduce the latest information and advanced initiatives that contribute to the growth of green finance, including trends in "nature finance*," which has recently garnered global attention. We invite finance professionals, residents and students, and anyone with an interest in investment and environmental issues to join us.

*In this seminar, nature finance refers to financial efforts aimed at the realization of a nature positive economy, including information disclosures by companies, investments by financial institutions and others, and funding for technologies that contribute to biodiversity.

---

1. Date and Time

Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 5:30pm-7:00pm Japan Standard Time (9:30am-11:00am BST)

---

2. Target Audience

This event is open to everyone, with particular interest towards Japanese, UK, and other foreign finance professionals, relevant ministries and organizations, as well as residents and students in Tokyo.

---

3. How to Apply

Participants can choose to attend in-person at Toshi Center Hotel Tokyo (space allotted on the order of arrival) or view the event online. To secure your spot, please register at the link below:

( ] ( )

Please Note:

- The event is free of charge, but registration is required.

- The whole program will be conducted in English. Simultaneous English-Japanese interpretation will be provided.

- After the seminar, there will be a networking session with the speakers at the venue. Please refer to the attached document for information on how to access the venue.

---

4. Program (Tentative)

- 5:30pm (9:30am BST): Opening Remarks

KOIKE Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo

- 5:38pm (9:38am BST): Keynote Speech (Video Message)

Alderman Professor Michael MAINELLI, the Lord Mayor of the City of London

- 5:46pm (9:46am BST): Discussion

“Trends and initiatives in Nature Finance in UK and Japan”

Speakers:

- UK: Helen AVERY, Director of Nature Programmes, Green Finance Institute

- Japan: HARAGUCHI Makoto, TNFD dedicated SVP, Corporate Sustainability Dept., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc./TNFD Taskforce Member

Moderator:

- YAMAOKA Hiromi, Special Advisor for International Finance, Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Board Member and Chief Sustainability Officer, Future Corporation)

- 6:12pm (10:12am BST): Panel Discussion

“Long-Term investing in Sustainable Funds towards achieving Net Zero.”

Panelists:

- UK: Chris DODWELL, Global Head of Policy & Advocacy, Co-Head Sustainability Centre, Impax Asset Management

- Shane SWORDS, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations, Next Energy Capital

- Japan: KOBAYASHI Hiroshi, Executive Officer, Chief Sustainable Investment Officer, and Deputy Head of Investment Division, Nissay Asset Management Corporation

- MIYOSHI Noriko, Chief Investment Officer, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

Moderator:

- Jack KNIGHT, Deputy Chief Executive, The Investment Association

- 6:58pm (10:58am BST): Closing Remarks

Julia LONGBOTTOM, British Ambassador to Japan

*The above information is current at the time of publication and may be subject to change.

---

5. Note

- This seminar is one of the initiatives based on the "Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of London Corporation and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government"* signed by the TMG and the City of London Corporation in December 2017.

*This agreement is one of the initiatives in the "Global Financial City: Tokyo " Vision, and covers collaboration between the TMG and the City of London Corporation, the financial hub of London, in finance-related events, financial education programs, green finance, and other activities.

( )

- This seminar is part of "Tokyo Sustainable Finance Week ", a series of events dedicated to promoting sustainable finance. During this Week, various events will be held for Japanese and foreign financial professionals, including "Tokyo Sustainable Finance Forum" that will address subjects pertaining to global trends and future outlook of sustainable finance. For more information, please visit the website:

(]( )

---

6. Venue Guide

Toshi Center Hotel Tokyo (2-4-1 Hirakawa-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

- Tokyo Metro Nagatacho Station (Yurakucho Line, Hanzomon Line, Namboku Line) 3 minute walk from 9a & 9b Exit

- JR Tokyo Station 15 minute taxi ride

A2T Secretariat Team

Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support

