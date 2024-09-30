OKX Launches 'OKX OS': A Toolkit For Developers To Build On Any Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



OKX OS, developed by OKX's Web3 arm, provides a full set of tools, SDKs and APIs for developers to build and scale applications across 100+ chains without limits

Tech is used by hundreds of projects, processing more than 400 million daily API calls Builders can scale their businesses and onchain experiences by leveraging the same that powers OKX Wallet, serving millions of users



SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global onchain company, today announced the launch of OKX OS , the most comprehensive onchain infrastructure suite. This launch opens up the tech stacks behind OKX Wallet, empowering a global community of developers to build and scale applications quickly across 100+ chains without limitations.

With hundreds of projects already leveraging the toolkit and processing more than 400 million daily API calls, OKX OS provides a comprehensive set of tools, software development kits (SDKs) and APIs for building seamless onchain experiences, from wallets to games and DEXs. Supporting over 100 chains, including EVM networks, UTXO chains and mainstream homogeneous chains like Bitcoin and Solana, the toolkit enables developers to tap into diverse ecosystems and build on any chain.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "With OKX OS, we're opening up the tech stacks that enabled us to onboard millions onchain. Our goal is to provide developers with the most comprehensive toolkit in the industry, enabling them to build applications that can scale rapidly across any chain. By offering unparalleled multi-chain support, advanced APIs and aggregated liquidity, we're empowering developers to bring their ideas to life more quickly than ever before and without limitations. We're excited to see how our growing community of developers will leverage these powerful tools to reimagine the next generation of onchain innovations."

OKX OS is already powering innovation across the onchain ecosystem, with projects such as Tomo Wallet, Zerion, Blade of God, Gravity and DuckChain leveraging its tools.

Developers can start using OKX OS for free today. Following the launch, OKX plans to introduce developer support programs, global meetups and hackathons aimed at fostering onchain innovation and accelerating the growth of the OKX OS developer community.

For more information about OKX OS and to start building, visit: /build

Developer benefits



One-stop solution: The most extensive suite of tools and APIs for building complex onchain experiences across any chain, from wallets to games, exchanges and collections

Multi-chain support and liquidity aggregation: Access to over 100 chains and aggregate liquidity across multiple networks, DEXs and major marketplaces for maximum flexibility and faster market entry

Bitcoin-friendly: Unique tools for Inscriptions, Ordinals, Runes, Fractal Bitcoin and other emerging Bitcoin-based innovations

Industry-leading security: Leverages OKX's robust security measures and audited processes, enables developers to build with confidence Proven scalability: Designed for fast-growth applications, as evidenced by OKX's ecosystem serving millions of users and handling over 400 million daily API calls



Core products



Wallet API: A single API for multi-chain wallet creation, data query and transaction management

Liquidity: Access to cross-chain swaps and liquidity across 20 networks, with integration to over 500 DEXs

Marketplace: Tools for building and managing NFT experiences, including real-time data and marketplace integrations

Data: Comprehensive onchain data APIs covering over 50 blockchains for actionable insights, plus an Open API for seamless integration Games: Solutions for wallet integration, growth tools and in-game asset management across 100 chains



About OKX



OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

