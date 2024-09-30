EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

123fahrschule closes first half-year with positive EBITDA

123fahrschule closes first half-year with positive EBITDA. 30.09.2024



Cologne, September 30, 2024 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F, primary Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, reports a positive business performance in the first half of 2024. In addition to an increase in sales to EUR 11.1 million (previous year: EUR 10.4 million), 123fahrschule once again achieved positive EBITDA in the first half of the year. In addition, cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to TEUR 887 (prior-year period: TEUR -73). EBITDA for the first half of the year amounted to TEUR 132 according to the preliminary figures communicated. Comparability with the previous year's figure of TEUR 197 for the first half of 2023 is only possible to a limited extent due to numerous accounting changes. Without these changes, adjusted Group EBITDA for the first half of the year would have amounted to around TEUR 500. The Management Board also expects business to develop positively in the second half of the year. Adjusted Group EBITDA of around EUR 1.0 million is expected for the full year. There is also news to report regarding the digitalization of driver's license training through online theory and simulators. The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) has invited industry representatives and associations to the Ministry of Transport for an "Information event on the amendment to driving school training" on October 14, 2024. As soon as the results of this information event have been published, we will inform our shareholders via video conference. We will send invitations via the existing IR newsletter distribution list, to which interested investors can subscribe via 123fahrschule/investor-relations. __________________________________________________________________________

About 123fahrschule SE

123fahrschule SE (primary market Düsseldorf, ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F) is a digitally driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital expansion of traditional driving license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for the driving license category in the B segment. With more than 50 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and is planning further expansion to up to 200 locations in the coming years.

Contact:



123fahrschule SE



Your contact person: Boris Polenske

Tel: 0221-177357-60 | ir@123fahrschule | 123fahrschule/investor-relations

