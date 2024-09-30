PROJECT MUSIC Celebrates 10Th Anniversary With 'Mambo' Gala Honoring Leonard Bernstein

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PROJECT is thrilled to celebrate its 10th Anniversary with the“Mambo” Gala, a special event paying tribute to the legendary Leonard Bernstein. The gala will be held at GE CoCreate Stamford, 47 John St., Stamford, CT, from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM. This exclusive fundraising event will feature an orchestral premiere of the Project Music Collective (PMC), fine dining, and inspiring stories from Jamie Bernstein, daughter of the iconic composer.The highlight of the evening will be a world premiere performance of PROJECT MUSIC's arrangement of Leonard Bernstein's iconic“Mambo” from the Symphonic Dances of West Side Story along with“Danzón No. 2” from Mexican composer Arturo Márquez. This performance will officially launch the newest initiative at PROJECT MUSIC, the PMC: Project Music Collective, a professional ensemble comprised of faculty and staff of PROJECT MUSIC.Jamie Bernstein, acclaimed author, and orchestral narrator, will share personal stories and insights about her father's remarkable life and influence on 20th-century music. Her reflections, coupled with her deep connection to her father's work, promise an inspiring and intimate experience for all attendees.Support through Tickets & Sponsorship OpportunitiesTickets for the public are available starting August 19th at . Don't miss this chance to be part of an event that blends musical excellence with a mission to transform lives through music education.Sponsors have a unique opportunity to support PROJECT MUSIC's mission of providing student scholarships for music lessons, instruments, and summer camp opportunities to all children, regardless of background and socio-economic status. Sponsorship packages include program ads, reserved tables, and title event sponsorships. By participating, sponsors will directly contribute to breaking down economic barriers and helping children achieve their full potential through the power of music. Sponsorships can be purchased by visitingAbout PROJECT MUSICPROJECT MUSIC, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the most intensive music education program in the state, inspired by Venezuela's El Sistema and dedicated to developing the next generation of change-makers through music. With a mission to provide youth with inspiration, access, and opportunity, PROJECT MUSIC uses the pursuit of learning an instrument at a high level to develop fundamental life skills. Providing over 16 hours of music education each week, the program serves historically-marginalized youth who face economic barriers to accessing the transformative power of music.PROJECT MUSIC offers significant scholarships, ensuring students receive high-quality music education, an instrument, performance opportunities, and life-changing summer camp experiences that alter their life trajectories. Many of PROJECT MUSIC's top students have traveled to perform in Europe and Central America and have participated in prestigious orchestral programs with the LA Philharmonic's YOLA National Festival and the Ravinia Festival in Chicago. Through its comprehensive approach, PROJECT MUSIC not only nurtures musical talent but also fosters leadership, empowering students to make a lasting impact in their lives, communities, and beyond.Join Us in Celebrating A Decade of Impact at PROJECT MUSIC's Mambo Gala!Mambo Gala Tickets & Sponsorships are available beginning August 19th at or call (203) 539-1733.

