Iran’s annual rice output to hit 2.7M tons

Iranian farmers are projected to harvest approximately 2.7 million tons of rice in the current Iranian calendar year, which commenced on March 20, according to an official familiar with the situation.



Sohrab Sohrabi, the Director of the Ministry’s Wheat and Rice Plan, highlighted that this harvest is expected to comprise 70 percent of local cultivars and 30 percent of high-yielding varieties. This diversification in rice production reflects a strategic approach to enhance agricultural output, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Sohrabi also noted that this year’s production of white rice is anticipated to increase by 700,000 tons compared to the previous year (1400), which ended in March 2022. This boost in production is a positive sign for the agricultural sector, indicating improved farming practices and possibly favorable growing conditions.



Currently, around 750,000 hectares of Iran’s agricultural lands are dedicated to rice cultivation, with 520,000 hectares situated in the provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, and Golestan. These regions are known for their rich soil and suitable climate, which contribute to the significant rice production in the country. The emphasis on both local and high-yielding cultivars aims to ensure food security and sustainability within Iran's agricultural framework.

